GOP Senate candidate Larry Hogan advocates 'restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land'

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who just won the Republican U.S. Senate primary in the state, has said that he supports a policy of "restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land."

"As governor, I protected the rights of Maryland women to make their own reproductive health decisions. I will do the same in the Senate by restoring Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. No one should come between a woman and her doctor," Hogan said in a tweet.

The New York Times reported that when asked whether he considers himself pro-choice or pro-life, Hogan noted, "Given the definition of what I'm supporting — women's rights to make their own decision — I would say that's pro-choice."

Hogan, who served as Maryland's governor from early 2015 through early 2023, has never voted for Donald Trump but wrote in his father Larry Hogan Sr. in 2016 and the late President Ronald Reagan in 2020. He has said that he will not vote for Trump or Biden this year.

Hogan has been appealing to Democrats for support.

"I am excited to launch Democrats for Hogan and have my good friend and former Democratic State Senator Bobby Zirkin on our team," Hogan said in a tweet.

Prince George's county executive, Angela Alsobrooks, won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Maryland this week and will be competing against Hogan in the general election.

"Larry Hogan won't protect abortion rights. Senate Republicans won't protect abortion rights. I will protect abortion rights. We will keep Maryland and the Senate blue," Alsobrooks said in a tweet.

