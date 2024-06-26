Rep. Lauren Boebert wins Republican primary in Colorado's 4th Congressional District

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado won the Republican primary for U.S. House in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, defeating other candidates in the contest.

The congresswoman, who has represented Colorado's 3rd Congressional District since 2021, announced late last year that she would run in the state's 4th Congressional District.

Former President Donald Trump had endorsed Boebert.

"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a Proven Conservative and Effective Leader who delivers for Colorado, and our America First agenda. She has led the fight to Impeach Joe Biden, Stop Illegal Immigration, Defend the Second Amendment, Protect our Wonderful Ranchers and Farmers, Support our Military and Veterans, Secure our Natural Resources to Pursue Energy Dominance, and Stand Up to the Radical Democrats who want to Destroy our Beautiful Country. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a trusted America First Fighter, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District!" Trump declared on Truth Social.

GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas urged voters to vote for Boebert, tweeting on Tuesday, "Colorado, please support my friend and Freedom Caucus colleague @laurenboebert tonight."

Boebert has a 91% Heritage Action session score.

Earlier this year, the congresswoman suffered "severe swelling in her upper left leg," and a blood clot was discovered, her campaign noted in a statement. "After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome," the statement read. "Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed ... to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman's symptoms."

