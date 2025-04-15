Lawmaker flat-out admits Democrats regularly discuss 'legal strategy' to thwart Trump administration

President Donald Trump and his administration have long been the targets of lawfare motivated by leftists, stretching back to his first term. Although Democrats have played semantic games to categorize these attacks as anything other than politically motivated, one lawmaker finally said the quiet part out loud.

Democratic Rep. Laura Friedman of California told town hall attendees Monday that she and her colleagues regularly gather in closed-door meetings dedicated to plotting legal attacks against Trump and his administration.

While this practice has become commonplace within the Democratic Party, congressional Republicans are doing what they can to put a stop to it.

"Every single week we have a litigation working group where a large group of us, and I'm talking there's maybe 75 members of the House, sit down every single week with the [attorneys general] to talk about legal strategy," Friedman said. "This is all going on every single week behind the scenes. It is nonstop."

Friedman quickly diluted the severity of her admission by mentioning additional and more common avenues politicians use to attack each other.

"It is nonstop introduction of bills and legislation, nonstop being on social media as much as we can without being throttled, without the, you know, crazy analytics, and doing all these things," Friedman said.

In light of Friedman's remarks, it's clear that these safeguards are more important than ever.

In recent weeks, numerous federal judges have blocked many of Trump's executive orders in an attempt to stifle his administration. Most notoriously, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg blocked the administration's deportations of illegal migrants from Venezuela despite their affiliation with the violent gang Tren de Aragua.

As a result, both House and Senate Republicans have introduced legislation to combat these rogue judges.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah introduced the Restraining Judicial Activists Act in late March, which would establish a district court with three judges to check rulings made against the executive branch. At the same time, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California introduced the No Rogue Rulings Act, which limits district judges' power of imposing nationwide injunctions. Issa's bill passed the House in early April and is now on its way to the Senate.

