Leftist false-flagger tries to take down Christopher Rufo — but there's a major problem with her narrative

Lauren Windsor of Robert Creamer's Democrat-aligned Democracy Partners has repeatedly attempted to kneecap prominent conservatives and Republicans, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Windsor recently tried to take down Christopher Rufo, a senior Manhattan Institute fellow and New College of Florida board member whose success in combating critical race theory, DEI, and academic dishonesty has made him a popular bogeyman on the left.

Despite fellow travelers' apparent desperation to believe in Windsor's latest narrative, it has quickly unraveled.

In August 2015, hackers targeted a website for would-be adulterers, Ashley Madison, and released over 25 gigabytes of data. On Thursday, Politico reported that an email address belonging to North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) was among those registered on the website.

A spokesman for Robinson claimed that the Republican had not made an account on the site, which virtually anyone apparently could have done in his name.

In response to the hit piece, Windsor tweeted, "Are there other prominent conservatives on Ashley Madison? I may know of one."

The Democratic activist followed up with a message stating, "Email address belonging to conservative Chris Rufo found in Ashley Madison data dump."

'Leave my wife and children out of it, you disgusting hack.'

Windsor tried to make something of this supposed discovery, advancing the suggestion that "Rufo appears to have no qualms about attempting to fool around on the mother of his children."

She did, however, admit in subsequent messages that it is "possible that someone else registered his email to the site" and that at the time of the leaks, Rufo was unmarried.

When Windsor pressed Rufo for comment, the conservative apparently responded, "No, but I heard these guys did," along with a picture of the fake white supremacist rally Windsor helped stage with the Lincoln Project in 2021 to smear then-candidate Glenn Youngkin ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election.

Extra to staging at least one false-flag event, Windsor — who serves as the executive director of the Democratic-aligned dark-money group American Family Voices — has spent time in recent years attempting to dox Project Veritas operatives and to take down others holding up Democrats' agenda.

For instance, in June, she tried in vain to provide Democrats with ammunition to take down Justice Alito, having posed as a conservative at an event in hopes of getting Justice Alito and his wife on tape saying something damning.

Rufo publicly called out Windsor, writing, "This is complete bull****, as you admit later in the threat. I have never used 'Ashley Madison.' If you want to attack me or my politics that's fine, but leave my wife and children out of it, you disgusting hack."

The Manhattan Institute fellow added in a subsequent message that Windsor's accusation was "verifiably false," stating:

This is verifiably false. I have never used this website and Lauren Windsor has provided zero evidence to the contrary. Moreover, her specific accusations are easily debunked. I was single in 2014, so the insinuation that I signed up for 'a website designed for married people seeking affairs' — or, even more grotesquely, that my son, whom I first met and then adopted years after this date, signed up for it using my credit card — is a total fabrication and a disgraceful slander against a child. Lauren Windsor has previously admitted to perpetrating the Youngkin Nazi hoax and this is an equally fake and partisan smear. A truly repulsive human being.

Rufo revealed Friday that his legal representatives at Dhillon Law Group contacted Windsor with a cease and desist letter, advising her to preserve evidence.

Krista Baughman, who runs Dhillon's First Amendment and defamation practice, noted, "It defies credulity that Mr. Rufo would register for a dating website marketed to people who are married in June 2014, when Mr. Rufo was an unmarried man," adding that Rufo met his wife in 2015, married her the following year, then legally adopted his son.

Rufo made clear he was contemplating suing Windsor.

Although Windsor has deleted one of her messages, specifically a quote tweet claiming that Rufo blamed his son, she has since amplified the suggestion by Steven Monacelli of the leftist blog Texas Observer that location data possibly supports her theory.

Harmeet K. Dhillon wrote, "Do NOT mess with our clients."

Dr. Jordan Peterson responded to the smear effort, writing, "Imagine that / Leftists tried to cancel @realchrisrufo / With lies / And stupid ill-thought through lies / Adding the sin of voluntary incompetence / To the sin of evil intent."

Seth Dillon, CEO of the Babylon Bee, noted that "it's a common tactic for leftists to sign conservatives up for porn sites and LGBTQ newsletters and other garbage like that as a way of trolling us."

"It isn't just annoying, though; it also gives them something to point to when data breaches happen later on. 'Oh look, we found your email on the gay dating site we signed you up for 2 years ago. Explain that!'" added Dillon.

It appears that some of Windsor's more trollish detractors have evidenced the ease with which a personal email can be used by strangers to sign up for websites, creating an OnlyFans page with her name and email.

When asked by Monacelli if the OnlyFans account belonged to her, Windsor replied, "There are plenty of people posting about signing my email up for sites."

Blaze News reached out to Rufo for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.

