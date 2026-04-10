LGBTQ+ mob lose their minds after coffee chain decides to stop lecturing with flags and just serve coffee

Leftist radicals are throwing a temper tantrum now that a San Francisco-based coffee chain has decided to remove the LGBTQ+ Pride flag from its stores.

Philz Coffee began with a single store in the Bay Area in 2003 and has since expanded to 60 stores across California and Chicago. For some time, Philz cafes have notably displayed the Pride flag, implicitly lecturing about sexuality and gender to patrons who may simply want a cup of coffee or a pastry.

'This is a change in how our stores look, not in who we are.'

But not for long.

On Wednesday, the company confirmed that all Philz stores will soon remove Pride and other flags and decor, claiming that doing so will create "a more consistent, inclusive experience."

"Our long-standing support of the LGBTQIA+ community is unchanged. We are working toward creating a more consistent, inclusive experience across all our stores, including removing a variety of flags and other decor. This is a change in how our stores look, not in who we are," said the statement from CEO Mahesh Sadarangani.

"Our allyship runs deeper than what is on our walls. It shows up in who we hire, how we treat one another, and in our annual Pride Month Unity celebration," Sadarangani's statement continued. "... Unity is fundamental to how we operate."

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LGBTQ+ activists have not taken the news well.

"It would be a huge mistake because the gay population won’t stand for it," one unidentified individual told KRON. "We will boycott this place if that’s the case."

"What's the experience that Philz Coffee is selling? What is it that makes them distinctive? And the focus on the flags, the focus on Pride, that really has been an important part of what Philz Coffee is all about," Berkeley professor Ann Harrison said, according to KGO.

Customer Todd Varney called the decision "pretty rotten" and speculated that it may have come as the result of "big money at the top."

SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford seemed to suggest the decision was part of a larger ongoing "global" effort against "queer" people. "There’s also a real frustration that comes with being a queer person right now — feeling like you want to respond to every headline, but not always knowing where your energy and bandwidth are best spent," Ford said. "... It may seem small, but removing a Pride flag sends a message, and for many in this neighborhood, it feels like another blow right at home."

A Change.org petition indicated that Philz "team members and customers" no longer feel "supported" by the company. "The Pride flags within the stores hold deep meaning and value to both staff and visitors, symbolizing that these locations are safe and welcoming spaces for all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity," it said.

Sadarangani became CEO in 2021 after private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co. bought Philz from founders Phil Jaber and his son, Jacob Jaber. Freeman Spogli & Co. also own other chains such as Popeyes and El Pollo Loco, according to the New York Post.

It is unclear when the flags will be removed.

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