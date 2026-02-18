Unhinged 49-year-old female caught on video tossing coffee on McDonald's worker enters her plea in court

A 49-year-old female who was caught on video tossing coffee on a Michigan McDonald's worker in November entered her plea in court last week.

Casharra T. Brown appeared beside attorney Paul M. Purcell before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner and pleaded guilty to assault and battery, MLive reported, adding that the misdemeanor is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

'F**k you, b***h! Catch that hot-a** coffee!'

On the morning of Nov. 4 at the McDonald's at 3700 Dixie Highway in Buena Vista Township, Brown wanted a refund for two sandwiches after placing an online order, Buena Vista Township Police Detective Russ Pahssen told MLive in a previous story.

The outlet said the McDonald's manager gave Brown a coffee and tried to de-escalate the situation, while Brown claimed she had been there for more than an hour. The interaction reached an impasse, MLive said, and the manager told Brown to have a great day as she turned and walked away from the counter.

The female customer removed the lid from the coffee cup, threw the contents at the manager, and yelled, "F**k you, bitch! Catch that hot-ass coffee!" as she exited the restaurant, according to video of the encounter without redacted audio. The manager can be heard screaming after the hot coffee struck her body.

The following video report about the incident aired before Brown surrendered to authorities.

RELATED: Female caught on video tossing cup of scalding coffee on McDonald's manager, who suffers burns

Brown appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens more than a week after the incident for arraignment, and he freed Brown on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond for the misdemeanor. MLive previously reported that police submitted paperwork to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office requesting a felonious assault charge against the suspect.

While police at the time told MLive that the restaurant manager suffered minor burns, the outlet said police later indicated that she was wearing enough layers to prevent her skin from being burned.

Judge Fichtner last Monday referred Brown to the Probation Department for an interview, the outlet said, which will help the judge fashion "an appropriate sentence." The judge warned Brown not to skip the interview, as it will not be rescheduled, MLive added.

RELATED: Unhinged female accused of tossing hot coffee on McDonald's manager finally appears before judge

Before last week's hearing ended, Brown's defense attorney asked that her bond be amended to let her leave Michigan and return to Georgia, the outlet said.

Turns out, Brown was visiting family at the time of the coffee-tossing incident, and her attorney said she has remained in the Saginaw area ever since due to a bond condition prohibiting her from leaving the state, MLive reported.

The travel restriction caused Brown to miss a court date over a traffic infraction in Tennessee, her attorney added, according to MLive.

Judge Fichtner modified Brown's bond to allow her to leave the state, the outlet reported, adding that the judge reminded Brown she must return to Michigan and be physically present in her courtroom for sentencing, or she will issue a warrant for Brown's arrest.

Brown replied she would be in court, MLive said. The date of her sentencing is pending.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!