'I wasn't his girlfriend': Whoopi Goldberg breaks silence on her presence in the Epstein files

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg finally broke her silence about her emails found in the Jeffrey Epstein file drop, but her explanation did not pass muster with many.

Goldberg requested to borrow Epstein's private jet in order to fly to a charity event in Monaco for the White Feather Foundation in 2013, according to the email.

'People actually believe that I was with him. It's like, honey, come on.'

Goldberg appeared to confirm the request and was annoyed by critics who used the revelation to bash her and the show.

"In the name of transparency ... my name is in the files," Goldberg said. "Yes. And what does it say? It says, 'Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco. John Lennon's charity' — it should say 'Julian Lennon's charity' — 'is paying for it. They don't want to charter, so they're looking for private owners. Here's the info.' And they give all the information."

"It looks like they said, 'No, thanks,'" co-host Sunny Hostin said.

NewsBusters pointed out that the show displayed the email but did not zoom in because that would have shown the date it was sent — years after Epstein agreed to a plea deal to admit guilt to a charge for procuring a prostitute as well as a charge for procuring a child for prostitution.

"In other words, anybody can be on this list!" co-host Joy Behar said.

"Well, this is my point. Because I'm telling you, when I tell you people are trying to turn me into — I wasn't his girlfriend. I wasn't his friend," Goldberg replied.

"You were too old for him," co-host Sara Haines said.

"I was not only too old, but it was at a time, you know, where this is just not — you used to have to have facts before you said stuff," Goldberg said.

"But Trump is on the list 38,000 times. Come on!" Behar protested.

"Well, I can't speak to him, but I'm speaking about me because I'm getting dragged. People actually believe that I was with him. It's like, honey, come on," Goldberg added.

Video of her non-response was posted to social media, where it was widely circulated.

Others pointed out that the gals of "The View" previously excoriated President Donald Trump for being present in the Epstein files, and now they're excusing Goldberg's presence.

