Whoopi Goldberg tells Mamdani she hopes his policies will 'remake the nation' on 'The View'

The co-hosts of "The View" were exhilarated by the presence of newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), but Whoopi Goldberg topped them all with her praise of his policies.

Mamdani was swept into office on the promise of higher rent controls and redistribution of wealth, but he also benefited from opposition that included a scandal-plagued former governor and an unpopular incumbent mayor.

Her comments were met with thunderous applause from the audience.

At the end of the show that aired Monday, Goldberg expressed hope that his socialist policies could be extended to the rest of the nation.

"It's really nice to have you here. You make sense," she said to the mayor.

"Thank you!" he responded, laughing.

"Well, because it's important, you know," she responded.

"I just want to say, listen, if you can do what you say you can do, you will not only remake the city, but you may help remake the nation."

Her comments were met with thunderous applause from the audience.

"So my fingers [are] crossed for you!" she added.

Video of Goldberg's comments were posted to social media, where they were widely condemned.

"He won't. He says all those things, but it'll all fail. Then, it'll be the prime example of what not to do to a city," said one commenter.

"A lot of people will pay for his mistakes. The only good thing about it is when he ruins the city it's possible that New York will finally realize that they need a republican in office," said another critic.

"We want him to go away!! We don’t want this 15 years old jihadist to touch anything!! Whoopi was a great actress some time ago! She is brain dead idiot now!" read another response.

Mamdani said alleviating the housing crisis and lowering the cost of child care were the central objectives of his administration.

RELATED: 'Completely out of your f**king mind': Eric Adams rips into Mamdani over white supremacy

Critics of rent control say that state-ordered market interventions lead to fewer open housing units and ironically higher rents.

The full episode of "The View" with the Mamdani interview is available on the show's YouTube channel.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!