Tune in TONIGHT: Allie Beth Stuckey moderates the only Texas AG primary debate — don’t miss it live on BlazeTV!

With Ken Paxton now gunning for the U.S. Senate seat held by John Cornyn, the race to replace him as Texas attorney general is heating up fast. Tonight, four Republican contenders — Joan Huffman, Mayes Middleton, Aaron Reitz, and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy — will square off in the sole debate featuring all candidates before the March 3, 2026, primary.

Hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association, this high-stakes face-off will be moderated by Blaze Media’s own Allie Beth Stuckey. The Texas native and host of the hit Christian podcast “Relatable” has built a powerhouse following with her bold, scripture-rooted commentary on culture and politics.

Expect fireworks tonight as these four battle it out over the future of the Texas AG’s office: safeguarding freedoms, taking down rogue prosecutors, pushing back against federal overreach, locking down the border, carrying forward Paxton’s aggressive fight against leftist policies, and delivering Trump-era victories on immigration, election security, and the culture wars that will shape America’s direction.

Allie’s signature straight-talk style will put them on the spot with tough, no-nonsense questions — testing who’s truly equipped to lead Texas conservatism forward in this pivotal race.

This isn’t just a Texas matter. As a cornerstone of conservative power, the Lone Star State’s choices on border security, election integrity, immigration, and cultural battles send ripples nationwide. What plays out tonight could define the fight for the future.

