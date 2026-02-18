Mistrial declared in murder and kidnapping case against Venezuelan gang member after jury deadlock

A Texas jury hearing the case of a Venezuelan gang member accused of murder and kidnapping could not come to a unanimous decision, which led to a mistrial.

Dallas County prosecutors allege that Carlos Zambrano Bolivar participated in the kidnapping and killing of 33-year-old Nilzuhly Petit, who they believe owed money to the dangerous Tren de Aragua gang.

Petit was forcibly taken from an apartment complex along with his nephew and daughter. He was later found shot to death at a roadside in Farmers Branch.

Jurors deliberated for three days but reported that they were deadlocked a second time on Monday.

"Let the record reflect that the jury has been deliberating three full days on the matter. That being the case, the court will declare a mistrial in this case," Judge Ernest White said.

Police said that Petit was involved in a nationwide ATM theft operation with the gang but that they believed he was withholding money from the gang. On August 24, 2024, Petit was forcibly taken from an apartment complex along with his nephew and daughter. Petit was later found shot to death at a roadside in Farmers Branch.

Investigators identified Bolivar as a suspect in Oct. 2024 along with three other people believed to be gang members.

Bolivar's defense said that he feared for his safety and that of his family because he was the victim of sexual trafficking and acted under duress.

Prosecutors argued that he did not appear to be under duress in video footage captured after the killing.

"The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict as to whether Carlos was acting by free choice or whether fear took that choice away," defense attorney Sean Daredia said. "When there is that type of doubt, the law says the state has not met its burden. We thank the jury for their time and efforts over the last three weeks, listening to this case, listening to this evidence, and we look forward to telling Carlos' full story again."

Bolivar rejected a plea deal offered to him before the trial that included 50 years in prison.

A new jury will be selected for a second trial, and Bolivar is expected to be tried again later in the year.

The trial against Bolivar is the first capital murder prosecution in Dallas County involving the Tren de Aragua gang.

