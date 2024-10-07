Liberal media conflates murderers with migrants in desperate effort to smear Trump

The liberal media helped set the stage for two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, advancing false narratives and alarmist rhetoric. Various publications have doubled down in recent weeks, characterizing Kamala Harris' opponent as the embodiment of evil but, more specifically, as the second coming of Adolf Hitler.

NBC News, the Washington Post, and other Democratic-boosting publications dutifully did their part Monday, suggesting that Trump outed himself as a racist and a eugenicist — perhaps of the Planned Parenthood variety — in conversation with radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier in the day.

Of course, this latest false narrative relies upon both a willful misinterpretation of Trump's remarks as well as their de-contextualization.

Background

Patrick Lechleitner, deputy director of ICE, noted in a Sept. 25 letter to Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) that as of July 21, 2024, "There were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket, which includes those detained by ICE, and on the agency's non-detained docket."

Lechleitner's letter further revealed that over 13,000 illegal aliens were living outside of ICE detention and that another 1,845 illegal aliens had pending homicide cases.

Trump has in recent days cited the figure as further evidence that the Biden-Harris administration's failure to secure the southern border has endangered Americans.

In conversation Monday with Hewitt, Trump criticized Kamala Harris, stressing that she is a "mentally deficient person," who cannot manage to do anything right. Harris' apparent deficit is all the more troubling, suggested Trump, because she seeks to manage virtually every aspect of Americans' lives.

"She wants to go into government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed people. She wants to feed people governmentally. She wants to go into a Communist Party-type of a system," said Trump. "When you look at the things that she proposes, they're so far off. She has no clue."

The Republican added:

How about allowing people to come through an open border — 13,000 of which were murderers. Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they're now happily living in the United States. You know, now, a murderer — I believe this — it's in their genes. And we've got a lot of bad genes in our country right now. They left — they had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn't be here that are criminals.

Trump made no mention of race when speaking collectively of murderers.

After all, those pouring over the southern border under Harris' watch are racially diverse. Pew Research indicated the illegal alien population from nearly every region around the world grew under the Biden-Harris administration, such that even illegal aliens from Europe and Asia saw increased representation.

In the excerpt, Trump insinuated that murderers' violent disposition may be inherent (i.e., "it's in their genes") and that America suffers as a result of the presence of so many imported murderers.

Liberal press rushes to mislead

In its report of Trump's remarks, NBC News neglected to note that Trump was specifically referring to murderers in the country illegally. The publication also decided to conflate illegal aliens with immigrants more broadly, titling its piece, "Trump suggests immigrants have 'bad genes.'"

There was no mistaking the publication's intent as it made sure not only to parrot a Hitler accusation from the defunct Biden campaign but to suggest Trump was dabbling in "race science."

Rikki Ratliff-Fellman, director of programming at Blaze Media, responded, "THE ACTUAL QUOTE WAS: 'You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it's in their genes. And we've got a lot of bad genes in our country right now.' Per ICE: Over 13K illegal immigrants convicted of murder have been released into US. Where the HELL are your editors?!"

Blaze News senior editor Cortney Weil called out NBC News, writing, "Calling Trump a racist and implying that he's Hitler-adjacent. A completely new and original angle. Will likely impact his chances in November."

Brittany Hughes, managing editor at MRCTV, tweeted, "Trump said *murderers* have bad genes, and that Biden/Harris have allowed thousands of *murderers* into the country. Which is true. Lying @NBCNews is running the old 'murderers and rapists' hoax again."

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told NBC News, "He was clearly talking about MURDERERS — not migrants."

NBC News was not, however, alone in glossing over the intended and obvious meaning of Trump's remarks.

Jeff Bezos' Washington Post, a key media exponent of the Russian collusion hoax, appeared keen to outdo the absurdity of other liberal publications with an article titled "Trump finally just says that some immigrants are genetically inferior."

After torpedoing his own thesis by alluding to past Trump references to luck and genetics, which lacked racial connotations, Philip Bump claimed that Trump specifically suggested "non-White immigrants are genetically inferior."

Despite the diversity of the criminals flooding into the country, Bump presumed "racism" on Trump's part, then mounted a defense of illegal aliens stealing into the homeland.

The Washington Post has already walked back its original headline, such that Bump's misleading piece is now titled, "Saying immigrants bring 'bad genes' echoes Trump's history — and the world's."

That didn't stop another Post writer, Jennifer Rubin, from once again signaling her poor grounding in reality, then insinuating Trump should be silenced.

"This is fascism," wrote Rubin, who previously fumbled a hit piece against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Giving someone a platform for this is reprehensible."

Politico, a publication that recently beclowned itself trying to help Kamala Harris, suggested that Trump was arguing that "immigrants are predisposed to violence" — missing the fact that Trump explicitly suggested that murderers might share a gene in common.

The Huffington Post's Matt Shuham unsurprisingly joined the game, writing, "The xenophobic claim that immigrants are genetically predisposed to committing violent crimes is shocking and false — but xenophobia is also a cornerstone of Trump’s presidential campaign."

