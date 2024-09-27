Salon goes off the deep end, claiming Trump 'plans to turn America into a type of Fourth Reich'

The foreign-owned blog Salon has a reputation for publishing fake news and leftist rage fantasies.

It was, therefore, par for the course when in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, Salon ran a piece suggesting that the Republican Party and Hamas are "both terrorist groups — it's just a matter of degree."

Salon went further off the deep end this week, making clear with an unhinged article Thursday that it would not be outdone in absurdity by the Washington Post, which told its readers not to "scoff at the Hitler comparisons" made against former President Donald Trump.

Salon's politics blogger Chauncey DeVega claimed that "Trump and his surrogates are continuing to channel and amplify Nazism and Adolf Hitler" in an effort to "turn America into a type of Fourth Reich," complete with a "concentration camp system."

DeVega, a critic of the right-wing media's supposed radicalization of white men, claimed that Trump is channeling the identitarian socialists of yesteryear by bemoaning the rape of American girls by illegal aliens; by planning to deport noncitizen criminals and terrorists; by suggesting that migrants from a failed state where cannibalism has been documented may be eating local pets; and by planning to ban mortgages for illegal aliens.

DeVega — who appears keen to furnish fellow travelers and potential would-be assassins with more hate-fuel less than two weeks after the most recent Democratic apparent attempt on Trump's life — further accused the Republican president of white supremacy, misogyny, and anti-Semitism.

This last allegation in particular might surprise Trump's Jewish family members and supporters as well as the beneficiaries of his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his multiple efforts to broker peace agreements between Israel and Muslim nations.

'I'm angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by savage criminal aliens.'

After doing his best to provide Salon readers with a history lesson about Adolf Hitler — neglecting to mention the leftist roots of Nazism — DeVega claimed that "Nazism and the various forms of racial fascism, and the other antidemocratic and illiberal political belief systems and ideologies in its orbit" are "resurgent in the form of Trumpism."

The first example the Salon blogger provided to support his thesis that Trump is Hitler reborn was the Republican's suggestion that Haitian migrants have been consuming pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Sen. JD Vance's (R-Ohio) told reporters ahead of Trump's debate with Kamala Harris that locals reached out to him, claiming some of the 20,000 Haitian nationals who have poured into their city of less than 60,000 have been swiping up wildlife and pets.

In the debate, Trump said that migrants were "eating the dogs, they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there."

Democrats and their media allies have disputed the claims. However, when meeting with residents in the area, Blaze News' Julio Rosas was not only shown possible signs of wildlife consumption but more damning signs of the fallout of the migrant surge.

DeVega suggested further that Trump's stated intention to deport terrorists, criminals and the mentally insane who are in the country illegally sounds like proto-Nazi literature — apparently not unlike the kind advanced by Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger.

Trump's offending post said:

OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN. ...THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The lawful removal of foreign nationals violating American immigration law and sovereignty would apparently amount to an "ethnic cleansing."

It is worth noting that where the ellipsis appears in this Trump quote, DeVaga omitted the line, "WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT."

'The 2024 election is a referendum on democracy.'

The Salon blogger appeared similarly troubled by Trump's condemnation of illegal aliens raping and murdering American girls, likening his language to that historically "used to justify the lynchings" of black men.

When quoting Trump's remarks at a rally earlier this month in Arizona, DeVega inserted the word "white" in an effort to insinuate a racist meaning.

What Trump actually said was, "I'm angry about young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by savage criminal aliens. I'm angry about rampant inflation destroying our middle class, and the American people are also very angry about that and every other thing that we’ve had to endure for three and a half years."

Although Trump's remarks angered the blogger, they may alternatively resonate with Americans in New York City, whose sanctuary jurisdiction for illegal aliens recently reported a significant spike in reported rapes.

For example, Christian Inga, a 25-year-old illegal alien, was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in New York City on June 13.

Toward the end of the piece, DeVega leaned hard into the same Democratic talking points that helped set the stage for two assassination attempts, even turning out a rephrase of a go-to Kamala Harris line adopted by suspected would-be assassin Ryan Routh: "The 2024 election is a referendum on democracy and a test of the American people's character, morality, intelligence, and courage."

Alarmist rhetoric like DeVega's on the left might account for why nearly 3 in 10 Democrats polled by RMG Research earlier this month indicated they believed it would have been better if Trump had been slaughtered on Sept. 15.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!