Liberal reporter frustrates American tennis stars by asking the same tired question

The Australian Open has become about politics instead of tennis, thanks to one reporter's questions.

As men and women have won matches at the tournament in Melbourne, Australia, a male reporter has consistently popped up to ask players about their feelings about current U.S. politics.

'We are very diverse, we are a home of immigrants.'

"I've been asking a lot of the American players just how it feels to play under the American flag right now. And I'm curious how you feel," the man asked No.4-ranked Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday, with noted vocal fry.

Anisimova was praised for shutting the questions down, but it turns out the same reporter has asked the same divisive question to at least four other American tennis players.

The Women's Tennis Association's No.6-ranked Jessica Pegula faced almost the same question on Wednesday, though more specifically about living in Florida.

Pegula's answer likely won't please nationalists as much as Anisimova's did.

"Personally Florida's been, I think, OK. I think Florida, there's a big melting pot of different people from all over, in Florida," the 31-year-old went on. "So I feel like especially me being in South Florida, near Miami, I mean, there's people of all over the country that come to move to Florida, and there's a lot of international people that are there. I don't know if that's maybe why you kind of get a lot of different cultural differences in a good way honestly."

RELATED: 'I don't think that's relevant': American tennis star shuts down reporters fishing for anti-Trump answers

The reporter, who is alleged by several outlets such as Breitbart and Yahoo to likely be the Athletic's Owen Lewis, has not publicly confirmed he has asked the questions despite sharing that he has been in Australia covering the event.



Next up was men's No.9-ranked Taylor Fritz from California, who on Thursday had just completed a second-round win. Fritz buried his head in his hands as he answered the question, albeit reluctantly.

"Not sure what we're, like, specifically talking about, but there is a lot going on in the U.S., and I don't know, I feel like whatever I say here is going to get put in a headline, and it's going to get taken out of context," he groaned. "So I'd really rather not do something that's going to cause a big distraction for me in the middle of the tournament."

On Thursday, No.9-ranked female Madison Keys from Illinois faced the reporter. Her reaction was much more progressive than her compatriots, saying, "I'm not a fan of divisiveness, and I think the beauty of the U.S. is we are a mixing pot."

"We are very diverse, we are a home of immigrants. And I hope that we can get back to those values," she added.

RELATED: 'It's not fair': No. 1 women's tennis player states obvious truth about transgender athletes in women's sports

No.3-ranked woman and Florida native Coco Gauff took it a step further by bringing race politics into the mix with her response.

Gauff initially said she feels "a bit fatigued talking about it."

She then claimed, "It is hard, also I think, being a black woman in this country and having to experience things, even online."

She argued that "marginalized communities" are being affected, and the only thing she can do is "donate and speak out."

Gauff then cited the fact that she posted a Martin Luther King Jr. video online recently and said, "We must keep moving forward," as an example of her activism.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!