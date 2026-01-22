​'I don't think that's relevant': American tennis star shuts down reporters fishing for anti-Trump answers​

A 24-year-old professional tennis player reminded reporters that politics has nothing to do with her sport.

Amanda Anisimova, born in New Jersey to Russian immigrants, is the No.4-ranked player in the Women's Tennis Association, just behind fellow American Coco Gauff.

'I don't think that's relevant.'

After a straight-set victory in the second round of the Australian Open, the American spoke to members of the media in Melbourne, Australia.

Lodged between questions regarding her recent performance was an oddly political query about how it feels to be representing America.

"I've been asking a lot of the American players just how it feels to play under the American flag right now. And I'm curious how you feel," a male reporter asked, using significant vocal fry.

Anisimova did not take the bait, replying, "I was born in America, so I'm always proud to represent my country. And yeah, a lot of us are doing really well, and it's great to see a lot of, you know, great athletes on the women's side, on the men's side."

Anisimova was likely referring to the current success her compatriots are having on the tour. Americans hold three of the top six positions in the women's tennis rankings currently, with several more in the top 30.

"I feel like we're all doing a great job representing ourselves," Anisimova added.

However the reporter wasn't ready to let the topic die just yet.

"Sorry. Um, just to clarify a little," the man continued. "I mean, sort of in the context of the last year of everything that's been happening in the U.S., does that complicate that feeling at all?"

Anisimova seemed to think the follow-up question was unworthy of an answer.

"I don't think that's relevant," she said with a smirk.

Fans who watched the press conference on YouTube sided unanimously with the young star and pointed out that the press conference culminated with yet another political question. In fact, it was nearly identical to the first.

"America is a, you know, divided place at the moment, euphemistically," another male reporter prefaced. "Do you ever find it difficult or distracting to play under the American flag at the moment?"

Anisimova again brushed the question off.

Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

"I mean, I'm not planning to, you know, switch my nationality or represent a different country. I was born there, so it's not something that comes to my mind."

Women's tennis can be strangely political at times.

In fact, the WTA does not showcase the flag of its ranked players if they are from Russia. This includes world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 7 Mirra Andreeva. Three more Russians in the top 50 do not have Russian flags on their official WTA profiles either.

The same does not apply to Ukrainian athletes, as No. 20 Marta Kostyuk and No. 28 Dayana Yastremska have their flag proudly next to their names.

