London authorities ban ‘Walk with Jesus’ march in Muslim-majority neighborhood

The Metropolitan Police banned a “Walk with Jesus” event from taking place in a London borough, citing concerns it would provoke the members of the community.

'To save Britain, we must reinstate Christianity back into the heart of government.'

In a December social media post, the United Kingdom Independence Party announced a march scheduled for January 31 in Whitechapel, a predominantly Muslim community.

“Join our parade in Whitechapel worshipping Jesus Christ,” the post reads, describing the month as “dedicated to the holy name of Jesus.”

UKIP encouraged individuals who wished to participate in the march to gather outside Whitechapel Tube Station.

“Christ is King,” UKIP wrote. “All the Glory and honour to him.”

The Metropolitan Police revealed on January 23 that it was imposing conditions on the march “to prevent disorder.” Those conditions included a ban on anyone taking part in the event “in the London borough of Tower Hamlets,” which encompasses Whitechapel.

“They have been imposed to prevent serious disorder and serious disruption. Breaching the conditions, or encouraging others to do so, is an arrestable offence,” the Metropolitan Police stated.

“We have encouraged UKIP to consider the very real likelihood that their presence in Whitechapel could lead to serious disruption or serious disorder and to consider an alternative proposal,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman stated. “We are not saying that the UKIP protest, in isolation, will be disorderly. But we do know that many will find it provocative and that provocation is likely to lead to an adverse local reaction.”

“We reasonably believe, based on the information available and on previous similar incidents, that the coming together of the UKIP protest with opposing groups who are hostile to its presence would be highly likely to lead to violence and serious disorder,” Harman added.

He claimed that the decision was not based on politics or whether the event would offend others, but based “solely on our risk assessment for serious disorder.”

Harman insisted that the conditions did not constitute a ban, noting that UKIP was welcome to put on the march elsewhere.

“If they will engage with our teams we are confident a less provocative location that avoids the risk of serious disorder can be identified,” Harman said.

Authorities noted that it was the second time UKIP had proposed a gathering in the Whitechapel area in recent months. However, it did not explain why the area was deemed a greater safety risk.

UKIP shared a video from its leader, Nick Marcel Tenconi, on Friday, announcing that participants should gather at Marble Arch, which is located outside the borough of Tower Hamlets.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I believe we are fighting for the soul of our great nation," Tenconi stated. "The battle we are in is to save Britain. The war we are in is a holy war. And the crisis we face is spiritual crisis. ... To save Britain, we must unite. But we can only do this if we return to our faith before any kind of unity can be achieved. That’s why we have always failed. To save Britain, we must reinstate Christianity back into the heart of government.”

“We will be marching this Saturday, the 31st of January, meeting at Marble Arch at 12 p.m. to honor the holy name of Jesus Christ and to stand up for our faith,” Tenconi announced.

