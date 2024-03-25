Long Island volleyball coach accused of raping girl, 15, commits suicide by train hours after appearing in court: Police

A New York high school volleyball coach accused of raping a 15-year-old girl committed suicide by train hours after making his first appearance in court for the alleged child sex crimes, according to police.

Jason Maser, 22, had been a volleyball coach at Sacred Heart Academy — an all-girls Catholic school in Hempstead, New York. Maser was also a coach at B&B Volleyball — a club team based in Long Island.

Maser's alleged victim played on both teams.

Maser was fired from Sacred Heart Academy and B&B Volleyball after the rape allegations.

According to the New York Daily News, B&B Volleyball informed parents it had learned of an "inappropriate sexual relationship between an adult who coached for B&B Volleyball and one of our players."

Sacred Heart officials said they contacted authorities “immediately” after finding out about the accusations.

Special Victims Squad officers arrested Maser at his home in Syosset on Thursday. He was charged with two counts of third-degree rape and two counts of criminal sex act in addition to endangering the welfare of a child, according to the criminal complaint.

Police accused Maser of raping a 15-year-old girl at least twice inside his Jeep in Albertson on Feb. 7 and March 7, according to the complaint.

The former part-time coach at Sacred Heart Academy made his first court appearance regarding the allegations on Friday afternoon in Hempstead.

Maser pleaded not guilty to the charges. He posted $75,000 bail and was released.

Judge Marie F. McCormack ordered Maser to stay away from the alleged victim.

Maser reportedly killed himself hours after appearing in court.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority told 1010 WINS that Maser "intentionally" stepped in front of Long Island Rail Road train #1573 at the Woodbury Road crossing in Syosset around 10:35 p.m. on Friday.

MTA police said Maser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nassau County Police Department identified the body as Maser.

MTA Police Department spokesperson Michael Cortez said Maser left a suicide note before allegedly committing suicide by train.

Maser’s lawyer, John Carman, said Maser's family is devastated by the sudden death.

Carman told Newsday over the weekend, "While they process what has occurred, they are concerned for the young woman involved."

