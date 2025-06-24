LA County Sheriff's Department sparks fury with 'offensive' Iran condolences over US bombings — deletes post after backlash

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deleted and then apologized for a social media post where it expressed condolences for the "tragic" bombing of sites in Iran.

As Blaze News reported, the United States military bombed three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday. President Donald Trump ordered a fleet of B-2 bombers to bomb Iran in a mission called Operation Midnight Hammer. Washington is betting that the strategic strikes will prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb and force Tehran to make peace with Israel.

'This is the stupidest thing I have seen in a long time.'

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reacted to the news of the U.S. bombing by expressing condolences to Iranians.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote on the X social media platform on Saturday. "While this tragic event happened overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners."

RELATED: Oil and stock markets have surprising reaction to Iranian attack on US bases

Image Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

According to screenshots shared on social media, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department edited the post and removed the portion about the "victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran."

Then, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deleted the post entirely.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department then issued an apology for the "offensive and inappropriate social media post."

"We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran," the sheriff's department stated in the apology post on Sunday. "This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the department."

"As a law enforcement agency, we do not comment on foreign policy or military matters," the statement reads. "Our mission remains solely focused on protecting public safety and serving our diverse communities."

"We fully recognize that the words and messages we share carry weight," the LASD stated. "As law enforcement professionals, we are entrusted with a position of public responsibility, and that trust demands that we communicate accurately."

"In this instance, we fell short of that expectation, and we are taking quick corrective action," the statement continued. "We are committed to learning from this failure and to prevent such incidents from occurring again."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it had "launched an internal review" to determine how the social media post was created and published.

The department added that "steps are being taken to strengthen our social media oversight protocols and ensure that any future communications align with our department's standards of professionalism, respect, and accountability."

RELATED: FBI warns of ‘sleeper cells’ in America — why did they leak this NOW?

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department was lambasted online for the controversial post that was ultimately deleted.

Alejandro Villanueva – the 33rd sheriff of Los Angeles County who served from 2018 until 2022 – called for Sheriff Robert Luna to "apologize and resign."

David A. Clarke Jr. – retired sheriff of Milwaukee County – stated, "This is the stupidest thing I have seen in a long time. The LACSD is an embarrassment to law enforcement for issuing this. The Iranian people chant death to the Jews, death to Israel and death to America. They don’t deserve any condolences. They deserve what they got."

Stop Antisemitism – a self-described "grassroots watchdog organization dedicated to exposing groups and individuals that espouse incitement towards the Jewish people and state and engage in antisemitic behaviors" – responded by saying, "We sincerely hope your account was hacked. There were no victims in last night's successful targeting of Iran's nuclear sites."

A sheriff's department spokesperson told Fox News that he was not initially aware of the strange social media post showing empathy toward Iran.

RELATED: DHS warns of attacks stateside after Iran bombings, years of open borders

According to a 2021 report from the Migration Policy Institute, 36% of Iranian immigrants to the United States live in Los Angeles, 6% in Washington, D.C., and 5% in New York City and San Francisco.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!