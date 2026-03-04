LA officials protest Trump administration rule — and inadvertently reveal how many illegal aliens use federal housing

Los Angeles officials joined protesters in a demonstration against new policies proposed by the Trump administration to ensure federal housing is used only by U.S. citizens.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced an effort to root out illegal immigrants who have been using federally funded housing directly or indirectly though their citizen family members.

'Your neighbor in public housing is not your enemy. The family using Section 8 is not your enemy. Mixed-status families are not your enemy.'

On Tuesday, activists in Los Angeles spoke out against the policies at a press conference in front of L.A. City Hall.

"This administration is seeking a rule change that would put 1,700 local families with children on the street immediately," said Pastor Bridie Roberts with Unite Here Local 11.

L.A. City Council member Ysabel Jurado inadvertently indicated that there may be far more illegal immigrants using federal housing.

"Nearly one in five public housing households in our city is mixed status," said Jurado.

According to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, as of 2023, there were more than 6,200 units of public housing in Los Angeles. If one in five of those include families with illegal aliens, then that comes to over 1,200 units and perhaps 3,400 families or more.

Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez, who admitted that he had lived in a "mixed status" household, said as many as 6,800 people were at risk of being "ripped" out of their homes.

Some of the members of "mixed families" showed up at the protest and spoke out against the policy change.

"It's not just my family. It's thousands of families who are at risk," said Josefina Estrada in Spanish to KABC-TV.

L.A. City Council member Tim McOsker claimed the policy would decrease public safety, "put families out on the street," and increase poverty.

"Immigrants are not your enemy. Your neighbor in public housing is not your enemy. The family using Section 8 is not your enemy. Mixed-status families are not your enemy," said council member Eunisses Hernandez.

RELATED: 'Quite literally insane': DHS responds to LA activists scheme to warn illegal aliens about ICE

Hernandez also introduced a council resolution to oppose the HUD policy.

"No HUD, we are not going to allow you to break up families," she added. "Here in L.A., thousands of people could face eviction."

The illegal alien advocates asked for people to flood the HUD website with comments opposing the policy, but those who support the policy can also comment at this link.

Council member Jurado was mocked in February when she was photographed apparently napping during a council closed session. She said she may have dozed off while reading.