'Loser mentality!': Sparks fly as Texas Republicans spar to succeed Ken Paxton in debate moderated by Allie Beth Stuckey

Texas Republican attorneys general candidates sparred on the debate stage Tuesday night, taking jabs at their opponents seeking to succeed Ken Paxton.

During the attorneys general debate hosted by Blaze Media's Allie Beth Stuckey, candidates like Republican congressman Chip Roy and attorney Aaron Reitz took aim at their competitors' track records and legal experience. Also participating in what Stuckey termed, the "only debate to feature all four Republican candidates," were state senators Mayes Middleton and Joan Huffman.

'Don't be fooled by the kind of Republican that says, 'It can't be done.''

Middleton took a blow from Reitz after addressing the topic of gambling and sports betting, noting that it is both unconstitutional and illegal in the state of Texas. Although all candidates across the board came out against gambling, Reitz shared a memorable exchange with the state legislator.

"Newsflash to the guy who's never practiced law a day in his life," Reitz said. "If something is unconstitutional, it is illegal... Gambling is both unconstitutional and illegal. They're synonyms."

Throughout the debate, Reitz, Roy, Middleton, and Huffman took many similar positions, whether it is uniting against the growing and largely unwelcome Muslim footprint in Texas or uprooting transgender ideology. While the four candidates had greatly overlapping policy platforms, there were moments of disagreement. In one such instance, Huffman and Reitz were at odds on the issue of reining in activist local prosecutors.



"As attorney general I am committed from day one, that within the first month of taking office I will seek the removal of the Dallas County District Attorney, Travis County District Attorney, and Harris County District Attorney," Reitz said.

Huffman addressed a separate question about removing rogue prosecutors and district attorneys, saying it cannot simply be done on day one as Reitz suggested.

"It cannot be done on day one like some claim they are going to do, or in the first month," Huffman said. "It is a process. It is a constitutional and statutory process."

Reitz rejected Huffman's critique, saying Republicans simply lack the will power to accomplish these ambitious objectives.

"This idea that I'm saying things that can't be done is exactly the sort of loser mentality why Republicans often don't win," Reitz said.

"Don't be fooled by the kind of Republican that says, 'It can't be done, we have to go through a process,'" Reitz added. "If you have the courage to get something done in the justice system as Paxton has shown us for over a decade, you can get it done."

