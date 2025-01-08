MAGA, pro-life Republican wins special election in Virginia

A pro-life supporter of President-elect Donald Trump has just won a Virginia state Senate seat in a night of special elections that brought no surprises.

On Tuesday, just a few weeks after Election Day 2024, voters in parts of Virginia headed to the polls once again to participate in three special elections. The results were then quickly tabulated, and Republican Luther Cifers easily coasted to victory in the race for the 10th Senate District, defeating Democrat Jack Trammell 58.55% to 41.32%.

"We did it!" Cifers posted to Facebook late Tuesday night. "Thanks to all of those who supported this campaign and to those that voted for me. For those that didn't, I'm going to be working for you too and look forward to earning your confidence. I'm so excited to have the opportunity to serve the 10th District and this great Commonwealth!"

Cifers, a 50-year-old political rookie with a background in business, campaigned on many traditional conservative issues, including low taxes and protecting the Second Amendment. He also describes himself on his campaign website as "pro-life." "Life begins at conception," the website said. "No exceptions."

'I want to thank God for the inspiration and strength He has given me these past months and for my entire life.'

His website further demonstrates support for Trump, calling Trump's win in November a tremendous "relief."

David Richards, a political science professor at the University of Lynchburg, indicated to the Virginia Mercury that Cifers' support for Trump likely gave him a boost at the ballot box.

"Cifers was running in a very strong Republican district and was well liked," Richards said. "He also checked off the Trump-supporter box, which certainly did not hurt him and probably helped him get the margin he did."

Cifers replaces John McGuire, who recently vacated the seat after a successful bid for Congress. McGuire, in turn, replaces Rep. Bob Good after defeating him in the Republican primary in June.

In a statement to Blaze News, Cifers said:

My fellow citizens have spoken, and I am honored and humbled to be the next state senator from Virginia's 10th Senate District. A lot of people believed in me and decided to trust me with this responsibility. I will do everything in my power to ensure that their trust is well placed.



I want to thank God for the inspiration and strength He has given me these past months and for my entire life. A very special thanks to my beautiful wife, Anastasiia, who is my true love and best friend and whose loyalty and support never cease to amaze me. And thanks so much to my campaign team and volunteers.



Citizens of the 10th district, I pledge to do everything I can to honor my commitments to you. I promise to be a uniter and a fighter and to do everything I can to help restore your trust, power, and authority.

The 10th Virginia Senate District — a large district that lies roughly in the area between Lynchburg, Charlottesville, and Richmond — is considered a Republican stronghold, so Cifers' victory is no surprise.

Neither were the respective victories of two Democrats in D.C.-area districts in Northern Virginia, the bluest region of the commonwealth, in the special elections Tuesday night.

Kannan Srinivasan, a strong abortion advocate, defeated Republican Tumay Harding 61.25% to 38.62% in the race for the 32nd Senate District.

Srinivasan's win means he must vacate his seat representing the 26th District of the Virginia House of Delegates, a seat he held for less than a year. Democrat JJ Singh won the special-election race to replace Srinivasan, besting Republican Ram Venkatachalam 61.49% to 38.33%.

