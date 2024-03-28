Maher says he'll 'do everything' he can to ensure Trump doesn't win but notes 'none of us have much influence'

Bill Maher does not want to see another Donald Trump presidency. The comedian and host of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" said that he will do everything he can to ensure the former president does not win election, though he noted that nobody has that much sway over the outcome, Variety reported.

"What I have decided to do is not preemptively give up my nervous system to Donald Trump like I did last time, or maybe the last two times. If he wins, he wins. I'll do everything I can to make sure that doesn't happen, but none of us have much influence. The country is polarized. It's like a prison yard — you're either one team or the other. Everybody says they want to be in the middle, but really they just go to their corners," Maher said, according to the outlet.

"So either Trump will win or he won't. And when he becomes president, either he'll blow up the world or put me in Guantanamo Bay or whatever, but I just cannot worry about it constantly," he said, according to Variety.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, is slated to face off against President Joe Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent candidate, announced Nicole Shanahan as his running mate on Tuesday.

In a post on Truth Social earlier this month, Trump declared, "Bill Maher is the worst! He never got it, and never will. Bad ratings, a big fail on CNN shot, major case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. Not worth the watch!"

Maher, who also hosts a podcast, is involved in launching a podcast studio.

"The team behind the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, Bill Maher and co-creators and executive producers Chris Case and Chuck LaBella have collaborated to establish a new podcasting network, Club Random Studios," a press release says, noting, "The inaugural podcast under Club Random Studios is 'The Sage Steele Show.'"

