Mahmoud Khalil calls Trump administration 'fascist' after immigration judge orders his deportation

The former Columbia University grad student who is accused of supporting terrorism through his pro-Palestinian protesting has been ordered by an immigration judge to be deported.

Mahmoud Khalil's cause has been taken up by many on the left who accuse the Trump administration of unlawfully supporting Israel and discriminating against supporters of the Palestinian cause. The administration has argued that Khalil's actions violated the provisions of his immigration status by terrorizing Jewish students.

'This Court cannot and will not condone such an action by granting a discretionary waiver.'

Immigration Judge Jamee Comans found that Khalil had "willfully misrepresented" material facts on an immigration application "for the sole purpose of circumventing the immigration process and reducing the likelihood his applications could be denied."

"This Court cannot and will not condone such an action by granting a discretionary waiver," the Louisiana-based judge added.

Comans denied Khalil's request for a waiver preventing his removal from the U.S., but Khalil's attorneys said they have 30 days to file an appeal with the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Khalil is a citizen of Algeria who came to the U.S. from Syria on a student visa in 2022. The administration accused him of withholding information about his membership to several groups, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency of Palestine Refugees as well as the Columbia University Apartheid Divest organization.

"It is no surprise that the Trump administration continues to retaliate against me for my exercise of free speech. Their latest attempt, through a kangaroo immigration court, exposes their true colors once again," a statement from Khalil reads.

"When their first effort to deport me was set to fail, they resorted to fabricating baseless and ridiculous allegations in a bid to silence me for speaking out and standing firmly with Palestine, demanding an end to the ongoing genocide," he continued. "Such fascist tactics will never deter me from continuing to advocate for my people’s liberation."

Comans' order was made on Friday but was filed on Wednesday.

