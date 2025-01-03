Maine man nailed with 10-year prison sentence after third conviction for possession of child sex abuse material

A Maine man was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a U.S. District Court after a third conviction for possession of child sex abuse material.

36-year-old Joseph Gibson of Lisbon Falls pleaded guilty in September.

The man had also previously been convicted of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material in Jan. 2010 and Dec. 2011.

Court records said that child sexual abuse material was downloaded on a computer via BitTorrent at an IP address registered to Gibson's home in Sept. and Oct. 2023. After obtaining a search warrant in December, Maine State Police officers obtained two electronic devices from his home, and Homeland Security investigations were able to recover five videos of sexual abuse of children younger than 12 years old.

Gibson also admitted when questioned by investigators that he looked at child pornography on the internet.

When he was arrested at his residence on Ridge Road, some of the schools in the area were temporarily placed on a soft lockdown.

In addition to the prison time, Gibson was sentenced to pay restitution of $9,000 by U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen and will face eight years of supervised release.

Lisbon Falls is a census designated place in Lisbon with a population of about 4,100 people.

A WCSH-TV news video report documented Gibson's arrest in Dec. 2023 on YouTube.

