Man charged with murder after leaving car running while at ATM, shooting crook in head who jumped into car and drove off

A man was charged with murder after leaving his car running Friday while at an ATM in Philadelphia and shooting a male in the head who jumped into the car and drove off.

Officers responded after 3 p.m. to a shooting call at Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street, which is in the northeast section of the city, KYW-TV reported.

Police on Sunday said 39-year-old Sherwayne Garrison was charged with murder, KYW reported in a follow-up story.

Police told the station that a man using the ATM left his car running, and a male jumped into the car in an attempt to steal it. According to WPVI-TV, the 48-year-old male who jumped into the car ended up driving off with it — and the car owner fired one gunshot and hit the male in the head.

Police told WPVI the wounded male crashed the Honda into another car at Pratt Street outside the Frankford Transportation Center. Police added to KYW that the man who pulled the trigger is a licensed gun owner.

The police homicide unit told KYW the male who was shot was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. the same day.

Authorities said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority Police took the man who pulled the trigger into custody, KYW added.

You can view a video report here about the shooting. It aired prior to police filing the murder charge.

How are people reacting?

As you might guess, the murder charge elicited strong reactions. Here are a handful of comments under a pair of KYW Facebook posts about the situation:

"Saw this coming," one commenter said. "As sad as it is, he was under no immediate threat, and the guy was running away from him. Sad that the criminals have more rights than we do. Hope he has a good lawyer."

"Stupid law...what [is] the guy supposed to do...let the criminal steal his car??" another user asked.

"So we can't defend ourselves and/or our properties now!" another commenter exclaimed. "This will open doors to criminals and push them to hurt good citizens more!"

"Not a surprise, always defending the criminals," another user noted.

