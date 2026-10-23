Arizona man sentenced for threatening to 'execute' Trump — and Kamala Harris

An Arizona man was sentenced to a little more than three years in prison for threatening to "execute" President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Rene Ortiz of Casa Grande issued the written threats on Election Day in 2024, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona.

He wrote that he would shoot 'the incoming fraudulent elected [President of the United States] … at the inauguration on January 20th, 2025.'

The 56-year-old wrote a note asserting that he would "execute the newly elected [President of the United States] by firing an M-16A2 service rifle with a magazine of 6 rounds" and delivered it to the federal courthouse in Phoenix.

That threat was directed at both candidates, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After Trump won, Ortiz issued another written threat that was delivered to the federal courthouse in Tucson.

In that threat, he wrote that he would shoot "the incoming fraudulent elected [President of the United States] ... at the inauguration on January 20th, 2025."

Ortiz was interviewed by U.S. Secret Service, and he reiterated his intent to attack the president.

He was arrested on Jan. 17, 2025, before the presidential inauguration.

Ortiz was convicted by a federal jury on June 8 and was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen M. McNamee on Tuesday.

More recently, a 24-year-old man named Jaden Read was arrested after posting on social media that he would kill the president when he visited Kansas.

RELATED: Man served time for threatening to kill Trump — then gets arrested for more alleged threats against Trump

"Let's shoot Trump honestly, where's our shooter? I’m tired of living this money life," Read allegedly wrote in Facebook comments.

"Can we shoot him in Kansas please I will myself," he allegedly wrote in another comment.

"[I know] where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around," he added.

He was arrested in Clearwater, Kansas, on Saturday.

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