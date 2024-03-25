Marco Rubio leaves ABC News anchor stammering when he lays out the truth about Biden's record: 'But — but — but you're — but —'

ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl got more than he bargained for on Sunday when he asked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) about potentially being selected as Donald Trump's running mate.

Last Thursday, Rubio said it would be an "honor" to serve as Trump's vice president, a comment that Karl could not understand.

"Really?" he asked Rubio.

Rubio explained that he believes "anyone who is offered the opportunity to serve this country as vice president should be honored by the opportunity to do it." For anyone who loves his country, that's a standard and reasonable answer. And yet, Karl was bewildered that Rubio would take the job — because of Jan. 6, of course.

"The reason I asked — I mean, look what happened to the last guy," Karl said. "I mean, a mob stormed the Capitol, literally calling to hang Mike Pence."

Rubio, however, was not in the mood for the media's petty political games and reminded Karl that America under President Joe Biden is much different from America under Trump.

"When Donald Trump was president of the United States, this country was safer. It was more prosperous," he said. "I think the country and the world was at a better place when he was president, and I would love to see him return to the White House compared to the guy who's there now, Joe Biden, who’s been a disaster economically.

"Look at the world. Every single day we wake up to a new crisis, to a new conflict," he continued. "Everything has gone on fire since the time Joe Biden took over. Afghanistan's gone down. Ukraine has been invaded. Now, the Philippines and the Chinese are on the verge of something bad happening every single day. Not to mention the threats to Taiwan. And we have this blowup in Haiti going on in our very own hemisphere. We wake up every single day, terrorist attacks, 9 million people across the border. That’s what matters to me."

The strong defense of Trump left Karl stammering and defensive.

"But — but — but you're — but — I mean — I mean you're not suggesting that’s all happening because of Biden and everything?" the ABC News anchor followed up.

"Absolutely I am," Rubio confirmed.

"But — well, let me —" Karl stammered again.

"Absolutely I'm suggesting it’s happening because of Biden. He's president, and his weakness and his —" Rubio confirmed.

"Just because of Biden that — that Russia invaded Ukraine?" Karl followed up.

"Absolutely," Rubio said once more. "I mean Putin is sitting there saying, 'These guys can't even stand up to the Taliban and they have to fly people hanging off the wings of these airplanes. Now is the time to go.'"



For some reason, Karl felt the need to continue bashing Trump. He claimed the former president wants a deal in the Ukraine war that "effectively gives Putin what he wants in Ukraine." But Rubio quickly called out that falsehood.

"That's not true," Rubio said. "What he has said is he wants the conflict to end, which is striking to me that people — why wouldn't people want peace?"



Karl, however, did not answer that question. Instead, he shifted the interview to an entirely different topic.

