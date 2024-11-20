Teacher accused of criminal sexual penetration of student, reportedly asked principal not to tell her husband

The latest teacher sex scandal involves a newly hired substitute teacher from New Mexico who has since been fired. The 30-year-old married woman was charged with criminal sexual penetration and sexual contact with a minor, according to authorities.

Michaela Ford of Estancia was arrested Friday and hit with seven charges, including criminal sexual penetration and sexual contact with a minor. Ford is being held at the Torrance County Detention Facility.

Surveillance video showed the encounter between Ford and the child, according to court documents.

Ford had been working at Estancia High School. Citing court records, KOAT-TV reported that a witness came forward after allegedly seeing Ford kissing an underage student near the middle and high schools on Nov. 6. The station reported that Ford asked the principal not to tell her husband about the alleged interaction.

The school launched an investigation into the allegations.

The Estancia Municipal School District issued a statement Monday saying it's "disturbed to learn of the allegations made against a former substitute teacher in the district, who was arrested."

"The district is working closely in cooperation with law enforcement to ensure that a full investigation is conducted," the district stated. "The safety of our students is our highest priority. The district follows all laws and policies with regards to the hiring of employees, including a comprehensive background check."

The district said Ford had been employed at the high school for less than a month. Ford was "separated from students immediately" after the accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

"The district is now concentrating our efforts and resources to assist students requiring support and guidance," the school district said.

"As this matter has just come to light, full details are not known," the district added. "All information related to this matter will remain confidential in order to protect our students. This district takes pride in being a tight-knit and caring community of learners. We will continue to take all necessary steps to protect student safety."

