Matt Gaetz's ethics report may not be the bombshell Democrats were hoping for

The House Ethics Committee released the long-anticipated report on former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on Monday.

Many thought the report would be damning. However, Gaetz has already been investigated for all the allegations detailed in the report and was never charged by the Biden-Harris Department of Justice. Through it all, Gaetz has stood firm and denied all allegations against him.

"The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes," Gaetz said in a post on X ahead of the report's release. "I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me."

"Then, the very 'witnesses' DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys," Gaetz continued. "I've had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I've never been charged. I've never been sued. Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body."

The report's most incendiary finding was that Gaetz allegedly slept with a 17-year-old girl in 2017 and paid multiple women for what they claim were sexual encounters, all while he was a member of the House.

Gaetz again firmly denied these allegations, noting that they were never brought against him in court and that he was never charged.

"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated - even some I never dated but who asked," Gaetz said. "I dated several of these women for years."



"I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18," Gaetz continued. "Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court - which is why no such claim was ever made in court."

After Gaetz resigned from the House in November, the committee deliberated on whether to release the report since it was no longer within its jurisdiction. Although it is not regular practice to release reports on former members and despite Speaker Mike Johnson's defense of Gaetz, the committee voted to release the report anyway.

"My 30's were an era of working very hard - and playing hard too," Gaetz said. "It's embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now."

