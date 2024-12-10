Matt Gaetz to host his own TV show

After resigning from the House in November, former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is now poised to anchor his own show on One America News Network.

The Florida firebrand's upcoming show was advertised Monday night with a promotional "coming soon" graphic on OAN's website. Gaetz's wife, Ginger Gaetz, clarified in a Tuesday post on X that the show will be launching in January.

"I could not be more excited to join the One America News family," Gaetz said on Tuesday. "The best reporting, the best analysis, and the most in-depth coverage of the Trump administration is gonna come from our team."

"I've got the sources, I've got the insights, and there is such a spirit of optimism to unlock the opportunity of America," Gaetz continued. "There's no place that's gonna cover it better than One America News."

Gaetz resigned from the House after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to serve as attorney general in the upcoming administration. Gaetz withdrew his bid less than two weeks after his nomination, arguing that he was "unfairly becoming a distraction" for the Trump transition team.

Following his withdrawal, Gaetz confirmed that he would not return to serve in the 119th Congress, leaving his professional prospects in limbo.

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the crucial work of the Trump/Vance Transition," Gaetz said in a post on X. "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General."

"Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1," Gaetz continued. "I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."

Trump later nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has since spent time on the Senate side garnering support ahead of her confirmation hearing.

Gaetz resigned just days before a highly anticipated report from the ethics committee was set to go public. The report addresses allegations of illicit drug use and sexual misconduct with a minor, all of which he has vehemently denied.

The ethics committee has continued to hold meetings and deliberate the release of the report despite Gaetz no longer being a member of Congress.

House Democrats proposed a resolution to release the ethics report in early December, but it was promptly struck down by Republicans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) also argued against releasing the ethics report.

"I do not believe that that is an appropriate thing," Johnson said. "It doesn't follow our rules and traditions, and there is a reason for that. That would open up Pandora's box, and I don't think that's a healthy thing for the institution."

