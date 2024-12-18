Mayor Johnson ejects Chicago residents from meeting amid heated clash over illegal immigrant funding

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) ejected residents from a city council meeting amid a heated clash over funding for illegal immigrants.



During Monday's meeting, several residents spoke against the mayor's handling of the immigration crisis and his proposed 2025 budget.

'I don't think it's a good idea to challenge Tom Homan on this.'

Despite the community's pushback, Johnson's budget proposal passed. It took the mayor six weeks to gather the narrow 26 votes necessary to approve the controversial plan.

One of the residents' primary concerns about the budget was the inclusion of a $40 million short-term loan, given that the city is already in debt.

Jessica Jackson, a resident wearing a "Chicago flips red" shirt, confronted Johnson during the public comment period.

"We gonna talk about this budget, about the strange things that's happening, because again, your name was on this executive order of May 2023, this executive order for immigration, migrants, and refugee rights," she stated. "You caused all this money to go to illegal immigrants."

Jackson called for an audit of the taxpayer funds used to address the sanctuary city's illegal immigrant crisis.

Sharon Abbott, a Chicago resident, accused Johnson of violating his oath of office by failing to protect the city from the illegal alien "invasion."

"No one appointed a monarch to rule over the people of Chicago. Rather, as mayor, your duty is to serve the public, and you are bound by the parameters of the Constitution only to act by the consent of the people," she said.

Another resident, David Mason, expressed frustration over the city's numerous taxes, noting that Johnson has previously voted to adopt higher charges.

"It's not a surprise that he [Johnson] wants to pull a $40 million line of credit and put the city in even more debt than what we already owe with the $1.2 billion deficit," Mason remarked.

"But it's your fault because you gave half the money to illegals," he continued. "It's lazy governing is what you call it, so let's not forget that we gotta watch these poli-tricks."

A fourth resident, who identified himself as "The Chicago Conservative," slammed Johnson for his poor management of the city's budget.

The resident reminded the mayor that incoming border czar Tom Homan had threatened to take legal action against local leaders who knowingly harbor illegal aliens.

"You spent over $574 million on illegal immigrants here in Chicago, Illinois, since 2022," he stated. "In my personal opinion, I don't think it's a good idea to challenge Tom Homan on this because he's trying to clean up our cities."

As the public comment period wrapped up, one resident in the audience began shouting out of turn.

"We will not accept a fascist America," the man yelled. "We refuse to let our immigrant brothers and sisters be rounded up and hauled off."

Others in the audience responded with boos.

Johnson stated, "Sergeant at arms, please remove these individuals from the chambers."

Last week, Homan said that he plans to begin President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts in Chicago.

"Chicago is in trouble because your mayor sucks and your governor sucks. And we're going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois," he declared. "Now, if your Chicago mayor doesn't want to help, he can step aside. But if he impedes us, if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien, I will prosecute him."