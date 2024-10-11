Mayorkas faces backlash for bailing early on storm-ravaged North Carolina visit to enjoy upscale cuisine in DC

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was torched for spending fewer than six hours visiting storm-ravaged areas of North Carolina on Thursday.



Adding fuel to the fire, a photographer released a snapshot of Mayorkas back in Washington, D.C., later that day, grabbing takeout from Nobu, an upscale Japanese restaurant.

'When it comes to being a roll model in crisis, Secretary Mayorkas thinks of sushi.'

The New York Post reported that Mayorkas reached North Carolina around 10 a.m. and returned to the capital about 4 p.m. before he was seen grabbing food at 5:15 p.m.

Mayorkas' Thursday visit marks his second trip to the region since Hurricane Helene made landfall. On October 2, he did an aerial tour of the area affected by the storm. A DHS spokesperson told the Post that Mayorkas has not directly visited the hurricane-impacted regions because it would divert resources away from emergency responders.

The representative explained to the news outlet that Mayorkas was picking up takeout at Nobu for his wedding anniversary.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told the Post, "This Administration has completely failed the American people, again."

"It is offensive that the secretary is wasting time eating over-priced sushi rolls at fancy restaurants, when he should be working to get disaster relief out the door immediately for the people in desperate need of basic necessities," Johnson added.

In the days leading up to Hurricane Milton, Mayorkas received flack after he was captured by a Washington Free Beacon reporter shopping at a pricey menswear store in D.C.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle blasted Mayorkas for failing to prioritize citizens devastated by the natural disasters.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) told the Post, "It just shows you that he's not a hands-on individual."

"He's shown over his last three and a half years to be totally incompetent in his job," Gimenez said. "He's been a complete failure as the Secretary of Homeland Security, just as this administration has been a complete failure."

Senate Homeland Security Committee member Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told the news outlet, "The House appropriately impeached Mayorkas for lying to Congress (which is a felony), but Senator Schumer dismissed the case claiming it didn't rise to the level of a misdemeanor."

Johnson added, "Mayorkas' most recent dereliction of duty dealing with hurricane relief only confirms he should have been convicted and removed from office."

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) said, "Luxury shopping and now dinner at Nobu?"

"Mayorkas seems to care far more about keeping up with the Kardashians than any sort of disaster response. The only thing we're seeing him work hard at is allowing millions of illegal aliens, including potential terrorists, into the country," Bishop told the Post.

One Democratic source who asked to remain anonymous told the news outlet that Mayorkas leaving North Carolina and grabbing gourmet food is "the definition of insensitive and the epitome of elitism."

A second Democratic source said, "During a hurricane, particularly a storm like Milton, the protocol is all hands on deck — 24/7 work to support the area that has been hit and to flex the competency of the administration amid crisis."

"However, it appears that when it comes to being a roll model in crisis, Secretary Mayorkas thinks of sushi," the individual told the Post.