Mehdi Hasan gets hammered online for bizarre claim about terror attack on Israel

Progressive columnist Mehdi Hasan faced furious backlash on social media after claiming that Gaza did not invade Israel in the horrific terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The former MSNBC anchor had tried to shut down Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who was defending a suggestion from President Donald Trump that the U.S. take over Gaza, remove the residents, and develop the land.

'Do you think we have already invented teleportation or what?'

"Not only did Gaza not invade Israel, but the US did invade Iraq, illegally and committed massacres in the process, so does the US lose its sovereignty too, per Sen. Cotton’s theory of the world?" Hasan responded.

The bizarre claim that there was no invasion of Israel from Gaza elicited angry condemnation on social media. Hasan's intention might have been to separate the people of Gaza with the Hamas terrorists who orchestrated the attack.

"Er, regardless of what you think about the conflict, Hamas, which ran Gaza, definitely invaded Israel. They were quickly repelled, to be sure, but what the Israelis repelled was unquestionably an invasion of their sovereign territory," responded Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle.

"Mehdi Hasan has had endless fluff pieces done about what [a] master debater he is. And he puts out this garbage. It's just breathtaking," replied writer Ari Krauss.

"Not only did Gaza invade Israel, but they are proud of it; they boast about it every day," read one response.

"How do you think those hostages were kidnapped and materialized inside the Gaza Strip? Do you think we have already invented teleportation or what?" read another response.

About 3,800 militants and another 2,200 civilians entered into Israel for the terror attack that took the lives of 1,180 and allowed terrorists to take 250 people hostage.

Hasan had hosted a show on MSNBC before it was canceled, and he announced that he was leaving the network in Nov. 2023. Many Muslim viewers accused the network of racism over the decision.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!