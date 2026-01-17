Melania's bold AI message to America's youth: 'Use AI as a tool, but do not let it replace your personal intelligence'

Appearing at the "Zoom Ahead: AI for Tomorrow’s Leaders" virtual event from the White House on Friday, Melania Trump addressed the rapid advancement of AI technology, highlighting both its current capabilities and the potential risks and opportunities it may present in the future.

Thanking Zoom founder Eric Yuan for hosting the event, the first lady praised the company’s leadership in the tech space and connected the discussion to what she described as her broader "mission."

Mrs. Trump said AI has expanded access to creative tools in ways that were previously unimaginable, allowing young people to explore fields such as film, fashion, art, and music.

“Your support directly advances my mission to prepare America’s next generation to use AI to enhance their education and ultimately their careers,” Mrs. Trump said.

She told the audience they were “fortunate” to be living in what she repeatedly described as “the age of imagination,” a new era shaped by artificial intelligence.

“The age of imagination is a new era, powered by artificial intelligence, where one’s curiosity can be satisfied almost magically in seconds,” she said.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

“For the first time in history, the young girl dreaming of becoming a fashion designer and the young boy who wants to stand up his school animated superhero series can do so from their own home,” Trump said.

She emphasized that curiosity has always been central to human progress, pointing to writers, scientists, architects, and artists who challenged unanswered questions and the status quo.

“Every giant at some point in time questions the status quo,” she said. “Their singular vision pushes humanity in a new direction.”

She noted, however, that the power of the technology actually lies in the human "imagination."

“Artificial intelligence provides all the tools needed to implement your creative vision today,” she said.

“But what do you need to start? You need to harness your imagination.”

She encouraged students and creators to focus on developing the ability to ask meaningful questions and to think critically beyond the information AI can provide.

Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

The first lady stressed that while AI can generate content, it cannot replace human purpose.

“Although artificial intelligence can generate images and information, only humans can generate meaning and purpose,” she said.

She concluded by urging the audience to treat AI as a tool rather than a shortcut, encouraging intellectual honesty and personal responsibility in how the technology is used.

“Use AI as a tool, but do not let it replace your personal intelligence,” Mrs. Trump said.

