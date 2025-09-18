Mexican Independence Day protest in LA fizzles after Trump administration's crackdown on far-left groups

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — If there was any day to show the Trump administration that the local population is still ardently resisting federal agents arresting illegal aliens, Tuesday night would have been the perfect time to have their show of force.

Instead, barely 100 protesters showed up at MacArthur Park outside the Mexican Consulate before heading to the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles for Mexican Independence Day. The event was shared on social media by some far-left groups who have been active in the city, but given the significance of the day, the flyer was not widely shared compared to past protests.

'Somebody is paying for all of this.'

A source familiar with the situation told Blaze News that the Los Angeles Police Department, which monitors online chatter in case of mass disturbances, did not need to issue a tactical alert for the downtown area because the event had such a small crowd.

The lack of any meaningful attendance is shocking considering the wave of riots in response to immigration enforcement started in Los Angeles. The Federal Building was under siege for days, surrounded by thousands of people, back in June. Larger crowds showed up on days like Independence Day for the United States to harass federal agents, soldiers, and Marines guarding the building.

RELATED: Los Angeles anti-ICE protesters harass DHS agents, military members on Independence Day

Image source: Julio Rosas/Blaze Media

Tuesday's showing is an indicator of how concerned would-be agitators are about getting swept up in the crackdown on violent leftist groups and street actors in the aftermath of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk being assassinated last week.

"There are these nonprofit entities that organize ... attacks on ICE officers, attacks on Border Patrol agents, organized doxxing campaigns, which are a violation of federal law. ... There's a whole network of organization, so I think the key point the president has been making is, somebody is paying for all of this. This is not happening for free. Under the president's direction, the attorney general is going to find out who is paying for it, and they will now be criminally liable for paying for violence," deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller said on Monday.

Fatigue could also be a factor in Tuesday night's low attendance. This is evidenced by a larger showing of protesters in the Chicagoland area on Tuesday since the heightened immigration enforcement operations, named Operation Midway Blitz, in that part of the country has recently commenced.

While Border Patrol agents were sent to Chicago to help with the increased operations, illegal aliens are still being arrested in different parts of Southern California on a daily basis.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!