Michael Douglas says calls to replace Biden are 'valid' less than 3 months after claiming he's 'sharp as a tack'

Actor Michael Douglas answered questions about the president being fit for office, saying that the "tide is turning" while admitting that claims Biden should be replaced have validity.

Douglas appeared on "The View" and spoke about why he thinks there has been civil unrest and disappointment with the current regime. The 79-year-old pointed to the economy and cited figures an economist told him led to the degradation of the middle class.

Douglas said that while the stock market has gone up "3,800%" since 1980, "living wages" have gone up only "16%."

"We've lost our middle class," he said, stating that the demographic historically found life much more affordable. "Now, you're struggling."

'I think President Trump has been very smart and has been quiet and watching the self-destruction.'

Host Joy Behar asked the "Wall Street" and "Fatal Attraction" star about supporting Biden and brought up the fact that he held a fundraiser for the president at his home in April 2024.

"Do you agree for calls for him to step aside?" she asked. "Even Nancy Pelosi seems on the fence about him stepping aside."



"This is such a tough one. I adore the guy. Fifty years of public service, such a wonderful guy, and this just happens to be one of these elections that is just so crucial, and it's really hard," Douglas replied. "I don't worry necessarily today or tomorrow, but a year down the line I worry. I am concerned."



Douglas added that he has noticed politicians who are calling Biden to drop out are now "hedging their bets."

The actor found himself in a similar boat as George Clooney, having raised money for the president while praising his sharpness just a few months ago, only to now share concerns about his cognitive ability.

In late April 2024, Douglas said that everyone he had spoken to about Biden had said he is "as sharp as a tack."

"He's fine," he reiterated. "We all have an issue of memories as we get older, we forget names. ... He's overcome a stutter in his life and sometimes he might."

"Let's just say that his entire cabinet, including his vice president, everybody in his cabinet would be more than happy to work with him again in the next term," he claimed.

When asked directly about Clooney's New York Times op-ed that called for Biden to be replaced, Douglas told "The View" that he thought it was "a valid point."

"I'm deeply, deeply concerned. I mean, especially, it's difficult because the Democrats have a big bench. They've got a lot of heavy hitters," Douglas claimed.

In a separate interview, posted to X by the New York Post, Douglas said it was "very hard to speak badly" about the president.

"It's been an incredible three and a half years he's had as president. But I think the tide is turning."

He finished by praising President Trump's ability to sit back and allow the DNC to implode.

"I think President Trump has been very smart and has been quiet and watching the self-destruction [and the] cannibalism going on. Democrats got to get their act together."



