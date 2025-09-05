Michigan police force becomes first in US to have Arabic writing on its patch

An Eastern Michigan city is sparking controversy for having the first American police force with Arabic writing on its patch.

Less than a week after the Western Michigan University football team caused a stir by having one of its players take the field with his name written in Arabic on his jersey, a city just west of Detroit and close to the Canadian border announced its police force will also feature the foreign language.

'This new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique.'

Police in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, boasted in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they have unveiled a new Arabic/English patch for their officers.

"The Dearborn Heights Police Department is proud to share a new 𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 patch that our officers may wear as part of their uniform," the department wrote.

The patch displays the Michigan seal in the center with "Dearborn Heights Police" written around it in both English and Arabic.

"This patch was created by Officer Emily Murdoch, who designed it to reflect and honor the diversity of our community — especially the many residents of Arabic descent who call Dearborn Heights home," the post continued.

RELATED: Western Michigan sparks controversy with Arabic jersey during NCAA college football kickoff

They said their goal was to bring sharia law to America.



You should’ve believed them.



Pray for Michigan. https://t.co/M4Ge4wWN6T

— Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) September 5, 2025

The police department claimed that including the Arabic script was a sign of "unity, respect," and a "shared commitment to service."

"We are proud of Officer Murdoch's creativity and dedication in helping our department better represent the people we serve," the post added. "This new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique."

Fox 2 Detroit was able to confirm with the department that the patch was indeed optional for officers.

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) shared an image of the new patch on X and said it was "their goal" to "bring sharia law to America."

"You should've believed them. Pray for Michigan," he wrote.

None of the Republican congressmen from Michigan appeared to make a public statement about the patch.

RELATED: Genocide Joe has to go: Pro-Palestine supporters chant 'Death to America!' in Michigan, demand 'entire' US system be eliminated

Hundreds of residents of Dearborn, Michigan, gather outside of the Dearborn police department on May 15, 2021. Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

Dearborn Heights has a Middle Eastern and North African population of 39% as of 2023, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Dearborn, Michigan, its neighbor to the east, reportedly has a similar population, representing about 55%.

The region has long been considered to be a hub for Arabs, with Dearborn Police showing off a Community Policing Center that featured Arabic writing in November 2001, just two months after the September 11th attacks.

Also in 2001, Michigan State Police called the area "a major financial support center for many Mideast terrorist groups."

"Southeast Michigan is known as a lucrative recruiting area and potential support base for international terrorist groups. It is also conceivable that ‘sleeper cells’ may be located in that area of the state," a police report said, according to NBC News.

As well, a 2001 report by the New York Times cited Detroit as having around 300,000 Arabs in the metropolitan area. This included: Palestinians, Iraqis, Yeminis, Syrians, and Lebanese.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

