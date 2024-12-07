Middle school teacher arrested after students see inappropriate photos and videos on his laptop, police say

A middle school teacher was arrested and charged with display of harmful material to minors after several students told police that they saw inappropriate images and videos on his laptop.

An arrest affidavit from the Crane Police Department in Texas says police were called to the Crane Middle School on Thursday, Nov. 21, at about 3:27 p.m. over a report that children had seen “nude photos and nude videos” on a teacher's computer.

'This situation arose when students encountered an inappropriate image on the teacher’s personal computer during school hours.'

After an investigation, they arrested 68-year-old Lyndell Ray Lee, a 6th grade social studies teacher.

Police said student witnesses told them Lee had been “watching girls on his personal computer with both pictures and videos of naked woman [sic]" on Wednesday during their eighth period. They indicated that they saw a “20ish [photos] of women naked leaning against the wall," and that Lee would “would hit the play button on pause when we were in the area.”

An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 26, and Lee was arrested on Dec. 2. He was booked into the Crane County Jail.

The Crane Independent School District issued a statement on Facebook indicating that Lee had resigned from the school.

The district went to say that teachers will receive additional training, apparently to clarify that they are not allowed to watch photos and videos of nude women during classroom time.

Lee's booking photo was included in KMID-TV's news video report on YouTube.

