Migrant father admits raping, impregnating 14-year-old daughter while residing in taxpayer-funded shelter

A foreign national residing in one of Massachusetts' migrant shelters confessed to committing a horrific crime against his daughter.

A 44-year-old man, who lived at the Marlborough Holiday Inn, pleaded guilty on July 11 to aggravated rape of a child.

The shelter's then-manager, Jon Fetherston, reported the attack to authorities, claiming that the man raped and impregnated his 14-year-old daughter while residing in the state-run facility. He previously told Blaze News that while managing the shelter from November 2023 to July 2024, he reported many tragic crimes, including alleged domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office reported that a buccal swab was taken after the daughter's baby was born.

"Those samples were sent to a forensic testing laboratory, and on January 24, 2025, it was determined that not only was the defendant the biological father of the victim, it was also twenty-three trillion times more likely than not, that he was the biological father of the victim's baby," the DA's office said.

Following last week's guilty plea, the man faces a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years. His name was withheld to protect the identity of his daughter.

Last month, Fetherston stated that he sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi urging the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the state's shelter system, warning that the program is "dangerous and corrupt." He highlighted concerns related to "a disturbing pattern of criminal activity, sexual assaults, financial abuse, and the widespread use of no-bid contracts."

His letter called on the DOJ to investigate "criminal activity and sexual violence within Massachusetts-run migrant shelters," "widespread fraud and misuse of federal and state funds," "the deliberate refusal to coordinate with federal law enforcement agencies," and "the pattern of retaliation against those reporting abuse, danger, or misconduct."

Fetherston told Blaze News on Friday that he has not yet received a response from Bondi's office.

"As of today, I have not received a response from Attorney General Bondi's office, but I remain hopeful that justice will prevail. I'm not looking for political theater — I'm seeking accountability for the horrific abuses that have taken place," Fetherston stated. "The system failed these vulnerable families, and those responsible — whether they're shelter administrators, state officials, or private contractors — must be held to account. If Bondi or the DOJ won't act, I'll keep pushing until someone does. The tragedies inside these shelters must end, and silence is not an option."

The DOJ said Friday that it does not have Fetherston's letter.

Fetherston provided Blaze News with tracking receipts indicating that his mail was delivered on June 13, addressed to Bondi in Washington, D.C.

