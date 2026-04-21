ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images (L); Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images (R)
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Mike Huckabee reportedly to join talks between Lebanon and the US as Trump extends peace deal deadline
April 21, 2026
Both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire deal.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has reportedly been tapped to participate in the next round of talks with Lebanon.
The ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. appears to be on shaky ground after both sides accused each other of violating the terms they agreed to.
The Times reported that Iran failed to respond to the latest negotiation positions from the US.
Vice President JD Vance was scheduled to travel to Pakistan in order to further negotiate the peace deal with Iran, but that has been put on hold according to the New York Times.
Also on Tuesday, the president said he would withhold resuming attacks on Iran to give the country's leaders time to come up with a "unified proposal" for a ceasefire to continue.
"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he wrote on Truth Social.
The Times reported that Iran failed to respond to the latest negotiation positions from the U.S.
Iranian leaders also said they had no plans to attend the talks in Pakistan with the U.S. negotiators.
CNN reported spotting Vance's motorcade at the White House early Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED: Iran is plotting drone strike against the West Coast, FBI warns
On a radio show Monday, the president warned Iran that the country was going to see "problems like they've never seen before" unless it agreed to a peace deal.
He added that he believed the war on Iran was "very close to being over."
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Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
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