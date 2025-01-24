Milei boldly slams UK jailing citizens who call out Muslim rape gangs

On Thursday, Argentinian President Javier Milei addressed the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. In addition to addressing Argentina’s stunning economic recovery, he spent time eviscerating the World Economic forum for it’s “barbarity” in radically enforcing its global woke agenda.

Milei started his case by eviscerating European leaders for destroying the foundations of Western civilization in favor of mass immigration:

Since the West is supposedly the root cause of all of the world's evils in history, it must redeem itself by opening its borders to everyone, which leads to a form of reverse colonization that resembles collective suicide.

So, this is how we now see images of hordes of immigrants who abuse, assault, or even kill European citizens, whose only sin was not adhering to a particular religion. But when someone questions these situations, they are immediately labeled racists, xenophobic or even Nazis.

After calling out the WEF member institutions in particular for their embrace of radical sexual perversions and identities, he went straight at the government of the United Kingdom.

Milei said:

Is it not true that right now, as we speak, in the U.K. citizens are being imprisoned for exposing horrifying crimes committed by Muslim migrants, crimes that the government seeks to conceal? Or didn't the bureaucrats in Brussels suspend Romania's elections simply because they didn't like the party that had won?

He continued:

Faced with each of these discussions, wokeism’s first strategy is to discredit those of us who challenge these things first by labeling us and then by silencing us. If you're white, you must be racist. If you're a man, you must be a misogynist or part of the patriarchy. If you're rich, you must be a cruel capitalist. If you're heterosexual, you must be heteronormative, homophobic, or transphobic.

For every challenge, they have a label, and then they try to suppress you by force or through legal means. Because beneath the rhetoric of diversity, democracy and tolerance that they so often preach, what truly lies is their blatant desire to eliminate dissent, criticism and ultimately freedom, so they can continue to uphold a model in which they are the main beneficiaries.

Watch the whole speech here .

The British press rushed to the defense of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s left-wing government by accusing Milei of echoing the erroneous accusations of Elon Musk.

This is the second year in a row that Milei has gone after the global elites at Davos in person . With the ascension to the presidency of the United States of Donald Trump on Monday, he is no longer a lone voice.

