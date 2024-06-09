Missing British columnist and doctor's body found on Greek island: Report

The Greek authorities confirmed that they found Dr. Michael Mosley's body after a five-day search on the Greek holiday island of Symi, according to the Daily Mail.

Mosley's body was reportedly discovered in a rocky region alongside the Agia Marina after an extensive search led by emergency workers. The 67-year-old Daily Mail columnist was last seen in the village of Pedi before he was discovered.

'It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together.'

Mosley was a well-known British physician and made regular television appearances. He was visiting Greece with friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday before choosing to go alone for a walk to the middle of the island, according to the report.

"Michael was an adventurous man, it's part of what made him so special," Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, his wife, said. "It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together."

Clare said her husband took the wrong route while on a hike and collapsed into a place where he could not easily be seen, according to CBS News.

Symi's mayor Eleftherios Papakalodouka said the body was discovered while teams were scanning the area with cameras. One police source said that the deceased body had been dead "for a number of days," according to the BBC.

Mosley was finally found near a fence, with an umbrella nearby. A bar manager who was with journalists discovered the body, according to another report, after the island's mayor "saw something" near the fence of the bar.

Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris said: "They called me, they said 'You know what, we saw something from far away, can you go and check.'"

"So when I walked up I saw something like a body."

One police officer, who was part of the team trying to find Mosley's body, reportedly broke his leg during the mission. Following the discovery of Mosley's body, it was sent to a coroner to be examined.

The authorities said they needed to rule out any possibility that Mosley died due to a criminal act.

The search was completed after five days of searching in extreme heat. The effort included the deployment of dogs, helicopters, firefighters, drones, local civilians, and officers from Symi.

