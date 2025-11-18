14-year-old 'angel' reportedly found dead in RV; alleged relative with criminal past charged with her murder, sexual assault

A missing 14-year-old girl was found dead reportedly inside an RV behind her home, and an alleged family member with a history of violent crime has been accused of sexually assaulting and murdering the young girl described as an "angel."

Citing Illinois State Police, KSDK-TV reported that Kylie Toberman was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Police said the teen girl was found later that afternoon.

'I WILL NOT SHUT UP OR STOP till my child gets justice!'

The girl's biological mother, Megan Zeller, said Kylie was found dead inside an RV behind a house in Vandalia, where the teen lived with her adoptive mother and two sisters, according to a KSDK news video. Zeller said Kylie's step-uncle — 43-year-old Arnold B. Rivera — lived in the RV behind that house, the video added. Vandalia is roughly 70 miles east of St. Louis

The Illinois State Police said in a statement , "An extensive investigation identified Rivera as the suspect, and Vandalia Police located Rivera within a few hours and took him into custody."

Prosecutors charged Rivera with first-degree murder , aggravated criminal sexual assault, and concealing a homicide, the station said.

Citing charging documents, KSDK reported that Rivera sexually assaulted Kylie and strangled her with jumper cables. Rivera then put the girl's body in a tote in an apparent attempt to hide the crime , according to charging documents.

Rivera is being held without bond at the Fayette County Jail, according to KSDK.

While KSDK's news video indicates Keller identified Rivera as Kylie's "step-uncle," that isn't the only claim regarding the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

KSDK's news story — in contrast to its accompanying news video — said Rivera was Kylie's "caretaker" and makes no step-uncle mention. Further, KMOV-TV reported that Kylie's paternal grandmother said the teen was adopted over five years ago to the Toberman family — making Rivera legally the adoptive brother of Kylie.

It's also unclear why Kylie was adopted in the first place — and particularly why she lived in close proximity to a man with a reported violent criminal past.

Fox News reported that Rivera has a criminal history dating back to 2000, including accusations of child sex abuse.

In 2000, prosecutors in Macon County, Illinois, dropped charges of criminal sexual abuse of a child between the ages of 9 and 16 — as well as burglary — against Rivera in exchange for a guilty plea to felony aggravated battery, per court records.

Rivera was sentenced to 30 months of probation for the 2000 case. In 2008, Rivera pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

The New York Post reported that Zeller wrote on Facebook, "I was young and dumb ... I thought I could trust somebody and now my baby is an angel. I WILL NOT SHUT UP OR STOP till my child gets justice!"

KSDK reported that Kylie attended Vandalia Junior High School, which said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to share that a student in our district has passed away far too soon. This is heartbreaking news for our school community."

The school noted that a crisis response team and school counselors will be available this week to offer support to students.

Kylie also wrestled at the Vandal Wrestling Takedown Club, which said in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that we lost one of our wrestlers, Kylie Toberman, yesterday. Our team and community are grieving the loss of such a sweet and bright young girl."

She recently had been named the most improved wrestler, according to KSDK.

