'This isn't a political statement': MLB players appear to reference Trump assassination attempt during home run celebrations

Players from the St. Lous Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays appeared to be referencing the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in their on-field celebrations. The Cardinals spoke to media and were downplaying the political connection, however.

Cardinals players Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Gorman were all seen putting one hand over their ear and raising a fist when celebrating home runs recently, prompting questions about the connections to Trump.

Then, after outfielder Alec Burleson hit a home run, video circulated online showing him doing the same celebration as he rounded third base, with cameras then cutting to the dugout showing the rest of the team joining in.



Veteran player and designated hitter Matt Carpenter spoke to the media about the celebrations and seemingly downplayed any political references. However, it was also difficult to discern whether Carpenter was actually being sarcastic.

"Burleson is a former college rapper," Carpenter said. "He's been carrying us at the plate. [The celebration] is the furthest thing from a political statement," he told the Athletic.



Carpenter then called it an "inside joke" and said the hand gestures were referencing a DJ.

"This isn't a political statement by any means. I don't know where that came from."

"It’s slowly catching on," Carpenter continued. "I don't know who, or the first official guy to do it on the field, but it was for sure in the first half. It picked up steam in this series, for sure."

"Definitely not a political statement. I think that’s a little off-base here," he added.

While it's hard to discern the truth from those statements, the water is less muddied when it comes to Rays shortstop Taylor Walls. When the 28-year-old hit a double against the New York Yankees, he stopped at second base and pumped his fist twice while mouthing the words, "Fight, fight."

Some alleged fans responded to social media posts by the teams with inflammatory remarks about Trump.

One fan called Walls a "Nazi," while another social media user alluded to the team being "fascist."

Looks like you need to suspend Taylor Walls. Fans will not tolerate Nazis in MLB.

Replies on the Cardinals' latest social media post received fewer negative remarks; however, one fan called the celebrations a "fascist salute."

Loved the part where your guys all did a fascist salute as a HR celebration. Classiest team in baseball as always.

Some players have made it far less of a question as to where their support lies; Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin simply posted the iconic image of Trump raising his fist in the air on his Instagram page. The only caption for the photo was the American flag.



