Mob of 20 illegal aliens reportedly tries to board school bus with young children: 'Really scary'

Some illegal aliens in San Diego, California, recently attempted to board two school buses while they were en route to pick up young children, reports claim.



Two Jamul-Dulzura Union School District bus routes were interrupted this week during separate incidents, according to district officials, KSWB-TV reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, three illegal immigrant males walking along Highway 94 allegedly tried to stop one of the school buses. The bus driver was forced to go around the men.

'These kids and the bus driver could have been in real danger.'

The following morning, a group of 20 illegal immigrants reportedly attempted to board another school bus while it was picking up children on a different route. Parents present for the incident assisted the bus driver in ensuring that the individuals were not able to enter the vehicle.

No injuries were reported for either incident.

Nicole Cardinale, whose 8-year-old son was on the second bus, told KSWB that the encounter was "really scary."

"[My son] said these adults — they weren't kids — had backpacks on and they were trying to get on [his bus.] … He said there was a lot of them," she stated. "It's just scary that these kids are put into this situation. If those 20 people would have gotten onto the bus and tried to take over the bus, these kids and the bus driver could have been in real danger."

Details about either of the encounters are currently limited.

Superintendent Liz Bystedt sent a brief letter to parents explaining what had occurred, writing, "Earlier today I notified transportation families about two recent incidents involving our school buses on Highway 94. Both incidents involved people either trying to stop or board a bus at a bus stop."

She added that she has notified the United States Border Patrol, the San Diego Sheriff's Department, and the California Highway Patrol.

"We will continue to work with law enforcement on the matter," the letter to parents continued. "We have put additional protocols in place and notified parents of bus riders."

Bus drivers have been told to continue to the next stop if they encounter a stop that has illegal immigrants nearby. Parents are asked to meet the bus at the following drop-off location to pick up their children.

Bystedt told parents, "Please stay [vigilant] and if the bus drives by, please follow the bus to pick up your child at the next stop."

Kimberly King with the Sheriff's Department told KSWB, "The San Diego Sheriff's Office was made aware of this incident today. We are conducting a follow up investigation to determine if a criminal act has occurred. The Sheriff's Office takes issues regarding student safety very seriously and are working with the school district in order to keep the students and our community safe."

Jim Desmond, a San Diego County supervisor representing the Fifth District, reacted to news of the incident on social media, writing , "This is what happens when you have open borders. Over 250,000 illegal immigrants have entered San Diego in the past year, and this is just one more example of the chaos we're facing. Thousands continue to pour in every single day."

Desmond called the incidents " horrific ," adding that it "deserves an immediate investigation."

"Shut down the border!" he declared.