Mom of teen thug arrested after body-slamming, head-stomping much smaller girl says he's a 'humble,' 'quiet' Christian

The mother of a 14-year-old male who was arrested after being caught on a viral video body-slamming and head-stomping a much smaller girl on a Harlem street said her boy is a "humble," "quiet" Christian who “doesn’t provoke nobody,” the New York Post reported.

The attack against the 15-year-old victim took place on the corner of East 107th Street and 3rd Avenue in East Harlem around 3:30 p.m. Monday after she wouldn't give the boy her number, the Post said in a previous story.

'He don’t provoke nobody. But if you provoke him, he will lash out.'

The clip shows the considerably larger male standing in a crosswalk in front of his victim and warning that "I'll knock the s**t out of you right now."

Another male is heard off-camera encouraging the attacker: "Do it!"

When the girl attempts to cross the street, the attacker orders her, "Nah, you stand right here" as he points to the ground close to his feet.

The girl attempts to go around the attacker, but he puts his arm out and pushes her backward.

But the gutsy girl defiantly tells her attacker, "Get the f**k away from me, p***y!" and turns around and begins to walk away down a sidewalk.

Her attacker, who's wearing a mask over his mouth and nose, follows her, grabs her from behind, picks her up, and body-slams her into the sidewalk — and then stomps on her head while she's defenseless on the ground.

RELATED: 14-year-old thug body-slams, head-stomps girl on Harlem street — reportedly after she wouldn't give him her phone number





The Post said the attacker was arrested, charged with assault, and appeared in Manhattan juvenile court Thursday afternoon, after which he was remanded into custody.

The victim's mother told the Post her daughter — a ninth-grade student-athlete at East Harlem Scholars Academy Charter School — spent two days in a hospital and suffered a concussion, bleeding, potential brain injury, headaches, and an injured neck.

However, the attacker's mother — Selma Allen — claimed to the paper that the girl victim in the attack actually is the bully.

“He’s been complaining about her," she added to the Post. "I bring it to the principal’s attention, but he don’t address it. The way my son is being bullied, he doesn’t want to go to school.”

What's more, Allen told the Post after her son's court appearance that he's a "humble," "quiet" Christian who "doesn’t provoke nobody." She also told the paper that the girl shoved him just moments before the start of the video.

“It’s retaliation because she pushed him first,” Allen added to the Post, although the paper said she failed to "cough up additional footage she claimed she had of the victim pushing her son."

“He don’t provoke nobody," Allen also told the Post. "But if you provoke him, he will lash out.”

The attacker's mother also denied her son wanted the girl's phone number, the paper said, adding that the pair are friends who exchange messages on Instagram and WhatsApp.

The paper said the school didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

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