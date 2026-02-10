Mom with child in tow accused of shooting toward sushi server. What allegedly triggered her is far from your average motive.

A St. Louis mother is facing multiple felony charges after police say she fired a gun inside a Kirkwood, Missouri, sushi restaurant amid an argument with staff last week, KTVI-TV reported.

Kirkwood police told the station the shooting took place just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

'You're going to get it.'

Police said Aaliyah N. Moorehead, 31, told officers she believed restaurant staff were rude to her and her family when they arrived, KTVI reported, adding that Moorehead was with her 9-year-old child.

Moorehead also said she used a translation feature on her AirPods to determine that the cooks made racial and derogatory comments in Spanish about her and her family, the station said.

Police said Moorehead also got upset over what she described as an issue with her order, KTVI said. A server offered to correct the order, but Moorehead began swearing at the server and was asked to leave, the station noted.

Moorehead then threw a bowl of soup at the server, hitting him and others nearby, authorities told KTVI.

The server moved a chair between himself and Moorehead, the station said, adding that she grabbed the chair and threw it.

Moorehead then took out a 9mm Glock handgun, threatened the server, and fired a shot in his direction, police told KTVI, adding that Moorehead's 9-year-old was walking between Moorehead and the server at the time.

Police told KMOV-TV that Moorehead said, “You’re going to get it,” before firing the shot.

The bullet missed the server, went through a refrigerator, and struck a wall, KTVI said, adding that no one was injured.

Police said the restaurant manager told officers the suspect drove away in a white SUV, and officers located the vehicle soon after and detained those in the car, KTVI said.

After reviewing the restaurant’s security video, police identified the SUV's occupants as Moorehead, her 9-year-old child, and another adult woman, KTVI said.

Police told KMOV the entire incident was captured on surveillance video and that Moorehead admitted to firing the gun.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Moorehead with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, and first-degree property damage, KTVI said.

Moorehead was still behind bars Tuesday morning at the St. Louis County Justice Center; jail records do not show a court date.

KTVI said Moorehead is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

