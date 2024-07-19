Monster shoots baby in stroller. Parents apparently run and hide — suspect believed to be female.

A truly gut-wrenching video the Philadelphia Police Department released Friday revealed that a female suspect opened fire on a street in broad daylight, wounding a baby in a stroller.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a couple was walking along the 4000 block of Meridian Street in the Holmesburg section of the city, pushing their 7-month-old son in a stroller, WCAU-TV reported. Suddenly, a woman approached the couple and began firing a gun.

The video shows the suspect firing at least three shots — two at one parent, and one at the other. The suspect then walks away, and the parents flee.

The video also captured yelling between the suspect and victims. The mother appears to cry out about her "baby," while the suspect responds by calling the woman a "b****." Otherwise, their other words are unintelligible.

The mother was right to fear for her child because one shot struck the baby in the leg. He was taken to one hospital in a private vehicle before police transferred him to another. As of late Friday morning, the boy's condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, officers investigating the shooting had difficulty locating the other victims. When they arrived, the parents were nowhere to be found. After searching for an hour, cops finally located them a few blocks away from where the shooting took place, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Police are also reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. They released the following description: "Black female, heavy build, long dreadlocks, black sweatshirt with large front graphic, light blue jeans, black shoes with white soles."

Anyone with information is asked to call or text (215) 686-TIPS (8477) or submit anonymous tips via an online police portal.

Police advise against approaching the suspect.

