Morgan Wallen breaks silence about arrest for chair-throwing fiasco: 'I'm not proud of my behavior'

Country music star Morgan Wallen broke his silence about his arrest for throwing a chair off the rooftop of a bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Friday, nearly two weeks after his arrest, Wallen posted a message on the X social media platform.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," Wallen wrote. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

Wallen assured his fans that his One Night at a Time tour would continue as planned and "there will be no change."

Wallen kicked off his One Night at a Time tour in Indianapolis on April 4. He is scheduled to perform across the country with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins opening for him.

Chief's is the bar where the chair-throwing incident happened and is owned by country music star Eric Church.

Wallen, 30, was arrested around 11 p.m. on April 7. He was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

The "Wasted on You" singer allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of Chief's Bar. The chair reportedly crashed to the ground approximately three feet from where two Metro Nashville Police Department officers were standing on Broadway.

Wallen was booked for the arrest at 12:36 a.m. and released at 3:29 a.m. The singer's bond was listed at $15,250.

Wallen is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 3, which is the same day that he has a concert slated at Nissan Stadium in Nashville later that night.