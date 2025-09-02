Mother 'intentionally' left her toddler in hot car, police say. Now she's charged with murder.

Police in Frisco, Texas, said they responded on Aug. 16 to a hospital and learned that earlier that day a 27-year-old mother arrived at her place of employment around 2 p.m.

Detectives believe the mother at that time "intentionally left her 15-month-old child for over two hours in a vehicle she knew did not have working air conditioning with an outside temperature of at least 95 degrees," police said.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, police said Frisco detectives believe probable cause existed that Vanessa Esquivel committed murder since "intentionally leaving the child in the car caused injury/endangered the child, which is a felony."

Police added that the suspect's actions resulted in the child's death and met the statutory requirements of murder.

Police said detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest, and Dallas police on Aug. 20 took Esquivel into custody and transferred her that same day to Frisco officers' custody.

Police said Esquivel later was transferred to the Collin County Jail; its records on Tuesday indicate Esquivel was charged with murder.

Police said Esquivel's bond was set at $250,000, adding that the offense in this case is a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Vanessa Esquivel. Image source: Frisco (Texas) Police

Esquivel's attorney listed in jail records — Katheryn H. Haywood — on Tuesday told Blaze News that she was appointed Saturday but that Esquivel's family hired another attorney. Blaze News on Tuesday afternoon left a message with the office of the new attorney, Kenneth Onyenah of Dallas. The office confirmed to Blaze News that Onyenah is indeed Esquivel's new attorney but added that he wasn't available for comment at the time about the case.

Police said those with information about the case are asked to contact the Frisco Police Department's non-emergency number — 972-292-6010 — or submit a tip using Tip411 (text FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411).

