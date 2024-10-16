Motorist allegedly tries to run over trio standing on home's lawn after argument. Driver's downfall? One victim has a gun.

A motorist in Columbus, Ohio, earlier this month allegedly tried to run over three people who were standing on a home's lawn after an argument.

But one of driver's alleged targets was carrying a gun — and the victim's aim was true.

'Let this be a lesson. Don't bring a car to a gunfight.'

Police said 32-year-old Alexander Oglesby after an argument "used his vehicle as a weapon, driving it off the roadway in an attempt to strike the three victims" in the 1800 block of Noe Bixby Road around 2 a.m. Oct. 5.

Police added that "tire tracks at the scene show that Mr. Oglesby drove at the victims, who were approximately 40 yards away in the grass in front of their residence. One of the victims fired shots at Mr. Oglesby in self-defense and struck Mr. Oglesby. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for the injury."

Police said Oglesby was charged with three counts of felonious assault and taken to the Franklin County Jail. According to jail records, Oglesby on Tuesday was still incarcerated.

Police also said those with information about the incident are asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Det. Reffitt #222 at 614-645-4323 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) — and that callers may remain anonymous.

How are observers reacting?

A handful of commenters underneath WCMH-TV's Facebook post about the incident completely backed up the person who pulled the trigger:

"Yeaaa, right, guns are the problem," one commenter noted sarcastically.

"Let this be a lesson," another user warned with tongue planted firmly in cheek. "Don't bring a car to a gunfight."

"The gun grabbers hate stories like this," another commenter declared.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!